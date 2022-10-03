My mother was a baseball fan. She wasn't an avid fan. Mom didn't sit around with Sunday morning coffee studying weekly changes in pitching and batting statistics. She never checked out the box scores in the agate section of the daily newspaper. And, she didn't look ahead to see if a specific team she followed was playing an upper-tier team or a less accomplished one, and therefore be able to guess if that favorite was more or less likely to win.

