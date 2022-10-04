ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Happi

Coty Announces New Corporate Purpose and Vision

Coty—No. 9 in Happi's 2022 Top 50 Report— unveiled a new corporate identity today. Centered around the value of “fearless kindness,” Coty says its new company purpose is: “together, we unleash every vision of beauty.”. The beauty company says the announcement represents the next phase...
BUSINESS
Happi

Cleaning for a Reason Welcomes Allset as Strategic Partner

Cleaning for a Reason, an ISSA Charities signature program that provides clean homes for cancer patients, is collaborating with Allset to further its mission and serve more people and families experiencing cancer. As a Cleaning for a Reason partner, Allset has committed to donating a portion of its proceeds to...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy