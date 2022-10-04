Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town
Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
WAAY-TV
New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville
A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville. Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher. The restaurant, setting up...
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
Fish found in Alabama removed from endangered species list
A fish species found in some northeast Alabama waters and throughout the Tennessee River has been removed from the endangered species list.
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Huntsville's '3rd Base Grill' is closing its doors due to inflation, staffing shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular bar and grill in Huntsville is closing its doors next week. '3rd Base Grill' employees say the lack of cooking staff and uncertainty about the sold property their building sits on, is why they're unable to keep things running. Gwen Perry has worked as...
WAFF
Single-vehicle wreck knocks power lines down in Jackson Co.
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has knocked down power lines on Old Larkinsville Road in Jackson County on Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, power services will be intermittent as the power pole and power lines are replaced.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
WAFF
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
3 New Yorkers charged in Alabama home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
