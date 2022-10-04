ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said. The morning explosion at the center took place in Kabul’s Dashti Barchi neighborhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community. The Islamic State group has carried out repeated, horrific attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques in Dashti Barchi and other Shiite areas in recent years. Around 300 recent high school graduates, boys and girls, had come to the Kaaj Higher Educational Center at 6:30 a.m. to take practice exams, said one survivor, 19-year-old Shafi Akbary. The facility helps students prepare and study for the entrance exams, among other activities. About an hour into the session, the blast went off.
EDUCATION
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Taliban execute Tajiks during searches

Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.

The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Read the powerful message Aussies who fled terror and rape in the Middle East have for Anthony Albanese - as he refuses to back down over plans to bring ISIS brides back to Australia

Anthony Albanese's government has been slammed by a western Sydney community over plans to repatriate the family members of ISIS fighters. Under the plans, stranded Islamic State brides and their children will be allowed to return to Australia - reversing a years-long ban by the Australian government. The women left...
AUSTRALIA
Washington Examiner

Biden continues to fail Afghan allies

The Biden administration’s renewed efforts to assist left-behind Afghan allies were meant to take effect on Saturday . However, Afghans with Priority-1 and Priority-2 referrals to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, or USRAP, are still left in the dark about stalled referral processing. Just days before alleged changes were...
U.S. POLITICS

