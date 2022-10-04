Read full article on original website
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said. The morning explosion at the center took place in Kabul’s Dashti Barchi neighborhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community. The Islamic State group has carried out repeated, horrific attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques in Dashti Barchi and other Shiite areas in recent years. Around 300 recent high school graduates, boys and girls, had come to the Kaaj Higher Educational Center at 6:30 a.m. to take practice exams, said one survivor, 19-year-old Shafi Akbary. The facility helps students prepare and study for the entrance exams, among other activities. About an hour into the session, the blast went off.
One family's story from being refugees to helping Afghans resettle in the U.S.
To Jonathon Kantor the parallels between what his grandparents faced as Jews facing down Nazi Germany during World War II and what the Afghans are facing today were immediate.
Taliban beat women protesting against school bombing, say witnesses
Forces said to have opened fire on crowds who were demonstrating over attack targeting Hazara community
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Washington Examiner
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
Britain's immigration minister says people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some arriving asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda
ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.
The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
U.S. citizen allowed to leave Iranian prison for a week
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week furlough, his lawyer said on Saturday.
Authorities have recovered 100 bodies from Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria: "Heart-wrenching tragedy"
Syrian authorities have recovered 100 bodies from a Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria last week, state media reported about one of the deadliest recent shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean. The first bodies were found last Thursday and only 20 people were rescued out of as many as 150 passengers, officials said.
Read the powerful message Aussies who fled terror and rape in the Middle East have for Anthony Albanese - as he refuses to back down over plans to bring ISIS brides back to Australia
Anthony Albanese's government has been slammed by a western Sydney community over plans to repatriate the family members of ISIS fighters. Under the plans, stranded Islamic State brides and their children will be allowed to return to Australia - reversing a years-long ban by the Australian government. The women left...
msmagazine.com
‘I Felt Like the Luckiest Girl in the World’: Afghan Students Restart College in the U.S.
About 10 students, all women—some dressed in shorts, others in ripped jeans or workout clothes—sit in a circle on comfortable couches, peppering three Arizona State University (ASU) professors with questions. One young woman wants to know what majors she should consider to get a good-paying job after graduation....
Washington Examiner
Biden continues to fail Afghan allies
The Biden administration’s renewed efforts to assist left-behind Afghan allies were meant to take effect on Saturday . However, Afghans with Priority-1 and Priority-2 referrals to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, or USRAP, are still left in the dark about stalled referral processing. Just days before alleged changes were...
New Yorkers welcome asylum seekers sent on ‘uncomfortable’ ride from Republican states
In midtown Manhattan, volunteers receive families bussed from the south amid simmering political and legal rows
Afghan family in hiding wins waiver on biometric tests for UK visas
Home secretary lifts requirement for Afghans applying to join British family members after high court challenge
The U.S. Set an Ambitious Refugee Resettlement Target. Now What? | Opinion
America must fulfill its commitment to refugees.
Biden has tried to rebuild the refugee system. This year will test that
President Biden has again set an ambitious goal for welcoming 125,000 refugees into the U.S. this fiscal year, a benchmark that would require processing about 100,000 more people than last year. The Biden administration has sought to be a foil to his predecessor when it comes to refugees after then-President...
Decades after seeking pathway to U.S. citizenship, future of DACA recipients continues in limbo
After decades of fighting to protect immigrants brought to the United States as young children from deportation, the battle continues with many of those affected well into adulthood.
Morale is plummeting in Putin's private army as Russia's war in Ukraine falters
The Ukrainians' bodies lay side-by-side on the grass, the earth beside them splayed open by a crater. Dragged to the spot by Russian mercenaries, the victims' arms pointed to where they had died.
