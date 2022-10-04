ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash

By Hillsboro Police Department
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WO9ZE_0iLXgrlA00 The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLXgrlA00
Monday, Sept. 19

A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail.

Three out of five suspects were apprehended after running from the Willow Creek MAX Station. They were seen tagging "Hillside" and drinking in the park near the 700 block of Southwest Liberty Bell Drive and Southeast Edgeway Drive. About an hour later, one of them shot a gun into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured. The suspects then proceeded into Hillsboro on foot, where they attempted to vandalize a vehicle of a victim from a previous case involving this group. Ultimately, three of them were lodged for attempted murder, menacing, stolen vehicle, outstanding warrants and rioting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants after he was contacted for taking merchandise from a grocery store in the 300 block of South First Avenue without paying for it.

A woman was lodged for domestic violence and criminal mischief II after she broke her partner's cellphone in the 1200 block of Northeast Orenco Station Parkway.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

A man was arrested for menacing, harassment and unlawful use of a weapon after he went into a convenience store in the 1200 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, threatened employees with a bucket, and spit in one worker's face.

A driver turning south onto Northeast Elam Young Parkway from westbound Northeast Cornell Road turned in front of a motorcyclist who had the right of way. The motorcyclist was transported with two broken legs. CART members responded and assisted with part of the investigation.

Thursday, Sept. 22

A man was found near Southeast 11th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street and arrested on a warrant. He also had about 4 grams of methamphetamine on his person. He was taken to jail.

A man was contacted in the 7500 block of East Main Street, and it was learned he had a warrant. He was taken to jail.

Friday, Sept. 23

A man was arrested in the 2800 block of Southeast River Road for violating his stalking order. He went to jail.

A woman in the 7300 block of Northeast Imbrie Drive was arrested for multiple warrants and taken to jail.

Sunday, Sept. 25

A person in the 3000 block of Northeast Overlook Drive was called by a scammer and told she had outstanding warrants. She sent $9,500 to the scammer via prepaid credit cards.

A man was stopped on probable cause for DUII near Southeast Baseline Street and 10th Avenue. He was arrested, and the vehicle was towed. During an administrative inventory, officers found a loaded Glock pistol with the serial numbers scratched off.

Monday, Sept. 26

A man was arrested for domestic violence (harassment) and felon in possession of a firearm in the 10600 block of Northeast Eider Court after his girlfriend reported he pinned her to the floor and wouldn't let her go. Multiple firearms were seized, reportedly owned by the girlfriend and placed into safekeeping.

A man was arrested for theft III after going into the grocery store in the 800 block of Northeast 25th Avenue and taking merchandise without paying for it.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300, where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

