Read full article on original website
sly J
5d ago
496 million to attract business. what does that mean ?And Biden gave 50 billion dollars for chips .and she takes 27 million of the budget. shouldn't that be Federal money. NOT Michigan taxpayers money?
Reply
5
jim bofa
4d ago
7 billion surplus? how's that water in flint? fixed yet? boy is she in a hurry to spend come election time what should have already been done. wonder how much was quietly spent on adds targeting her political opposition?
Reply
3
Jerry Smith
5d ago
What ever happened to that 500 dollar check they were trying to give to every car owner to compensate for the high gas prices. Amazing these billion dollar companies need subsides to do business here at our expense yet they cry about the oil and gas companies making profits that are less then most big corporations.
Reply(3)
3
Related
Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
abc12.com
Michigan gets $250 million to expand broadband internet access
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's broadband internet infrastructure is expanding, thanks to more than $250 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. It's part of the $10 billion investment to increase access to high speed, affordable internet across the country. The state predicts the Capital Projects fund will get nearly 68,000 households and businesses online.
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
$4.1 billion in investments, over 4K jobs coming to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan. The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
wlen.com
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people, including survivors, showed up to Krossroads Park in Saginaw to support breast cancer awareness. The annual Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region raises money for breast cancer research. Similar events take place across the country and help raise over 71 millions dollars.
Biden administration awards Michigan $250 million for high-speed internet
The Biden administration on Thursday announced Michigan will receive about $250 million to install cable and other infrastructure needed to provide high-speed broadband internet to rural areas and other parts of the state that lack it. The funding was included in a COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in 2021...
Fox17
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
abc12.com
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — County officials in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula declared a local emergency Friday afternoon as fire crews continued battling a fire at a paper mill that was producing a dense cloud of smoke. Menominee city police said Menominee County officials and emergency management officials had issued...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Michigan state parks seeking entrepreneurs to run food trucks, other concessions
LANSING, MICH. -- Food trucks, a riding stable, park stores and beach concessions are just a few of the business opportunities currently available at Michigan state parks through the Department of Natural Resources. The Michigan DNR this week announced new concessionaire opportunities at eight state parks and recreation areas. State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
abc12.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses Flint water crisis criminal charges
Flushing, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the people of Flint to know, the prosecution team is committed to getting justice for the people of Flint. “These are great prosecutors. They are compassionate people and dedicated to truth and justice and they care deeply about the residents of the City of Flint,” Nessel said.
Comments / 45