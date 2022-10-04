ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 45

sly J
5d ago

496 million to attract business. what does that mean ?And Biden gave 50 billion dollars for chips .and she takes 27 million of the budget. shouldn't that be Federal money. NOT Michigan taxpayers money?

jim bofa
4d ago

7 billion surplus? how's that water in flint? fixed yet? boy is she in a hurry to spend come election time what should have already been done. wonder how much was quietly spent on adds targeting her political opposition?

Jerry Smith
5d ago

What ever happened to that 500 dollar check they were trying to give to every car owner to compensate for the high gas prices. Amazing these billion dollar companies need subsides to do business here at our expense yet they cry about the oil and gas companies making profits that are less then most big corporations.

abc12.com

Michigan gets $250 million to expand broadband internet access

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's broadband internet infrastructure is expanding, thanks to more than $250 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. It's part of the $10 billion investment to increase access to high speed, affordable internet across the country. The state predicts the Capital Projects fund will get nearly 68,000 households and businesses online.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

$4.1 billion in investments, over 4K jobs coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan. The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people, including survivors, showed up to Krossroads Park in Saginaw to support breast cancer awareness. The annual Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region raises money for breast cancer research. Similar events take place across the country and help raise over 71 millions dollars.
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold

Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
abc12.com

Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — County officials in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula declared a local emergency Friday afternoon as fire crews continued battling a fire at a paper mill that was producing a dense cloud of smoke. Menominee city police said Menominee County officials and emergency management officials had issued...
MENOMINEE, MI
MLive

Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw

THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses Flint water crisis criminal charges

Flushing, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the people of Flint to know, the prosecution team is committed to getting justice for the people of Flint. “These are great prosecutors. They are compassionate people and dedicated to truth and justice and they care deeply about the residents of the City of Flint,” Nessel said.
FLINT, MI

