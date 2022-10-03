ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SkySports

Von Miller: Mike Tomlin calls Bills pass rusher 'an alien visiting from another planet'

Miller has a massive 118.5 career sacks, placing him 22nd on the all-time list, since being taken with the No 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. Having secured a second Super Bowl title of his career with the Los Angeles Rams last season, following on from being named MVP in his prior win with the Denver Broncos to cap the 2015 season, Miller has started a new chapter in Buffalo, penning a six-year, $120m deal in the offseason.
BUFFALO, NY
SkySports

Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Denver Broncos: Matt Ryan overcomes Russell Wilson in overtime for Colts win after both offenses struggle

In a low-scoring contest in which both offenses showed why they're currently ranked last (Colts) and third-last (Broncos) in the NFL in scoring, Chase McLauglin's four field goals - including a game-winning 48-yarder in OT - ultimately proved the difference. Gilmore also intercepted a Wilson pass in the fourth quarter...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
SkySports

NFL hopefuls chase the dream in 2022 International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A snoozy sentiment was shared, tossed around as small-talk and somewhat welcomed along the sideline at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, where media had gathered to watch 44 NFL hopefuls from 13 countries compete in the 2022 International Combine. Bell has answered as many questions about the league's growth overseas...
NFL
SkySports

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams: NFL Week Five game picks live on Sky Sports

The Cowboys (3-1) opened the season with a disappointing 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which they also lost their starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a fractured thumb. But in Prescott's absence, backup QB Cooper Rush has led the team on a sensational march, securing wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and, most recently, the Washington Commanders.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy