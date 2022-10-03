Miller has a massive 118.5 career sacks, placing him 22nd on the all-time list, since being taken with the No 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. Having secured a second Super Bowl title of his career with the Los Angeles Rams last season, following on from being named MVP in his prior win with the Denver Broncos to cap the 2015 season, Miller has started a new chapter in Buffalo, penning a six-year, $120m deal in the offseason.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO