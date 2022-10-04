ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch

If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Autumn Temperatures Arriving In Omaha/CB Area

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Omaha say a cold front is moving through the area this afternoon bringing in cooler Fall temperatures as we head toward the weekend. The timing of that front will result in a large range in temperatures this afternoon. Winds behind the front...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Aksarben Village Farmers Market Voted #1 Farmers Market in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Farmers Market is voted the #1 farmers market in the state of Nebraska. The Sunday Market in Aksarben Village won the honor as part of the 2022 National Farmers Market Celebration by the American Farmland Trust. The Saturday Market in the Old Market placed second in the state of Nebraska. Each year, the Farmers Market Celebration highlights the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the vendors, staff, and volunteers.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Kevin, adoptable now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Kevin is a 3-month-old Catahoula-blue heeler mix at the Capital Humane Society. And Executive Director Matt Madcharo thinks there might even be a little border collie in him. If you’re falling in love with Kevin, and he has already been adopted, some of his siblings...
LINCOLN, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair

If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska

Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Natural gas line break closes Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
OMAHA, NE

