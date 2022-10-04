Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Bluffs designated as bee city to fight ecological disaster
Council Bluffs is the place to bee. It's designated as a bee city, meaning the city is committing to being pollinator-friendly.
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
Meet Napoleon, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you torn between adopting a dog or a horse? Well, here's a nice middleground. Napoleon is a Great Dane at the Nebraska Humane Society who weighs over...
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson caught wind that the two iconic vehicles were in town and had to check them out. He takes us inside and learns what life is like on the road in the two vehicles.
Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore
"You come into the midwest because you would believe the midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country but I really feel like price is getting inflated now."
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Autumn Temperatures Arriving In Omaha/CB Area
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Omaha say a cold front is moving through the area this afternoon bringing in cooler Fall temperatures as we head toward the weekend. The timing of that front will result in a large range in temperatures this afternoon. Winds behind the front...
Aksarben Village Farmers Market Voted #1 Farmers Market in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Farmers Market is voted the #1 farmers market in the state of Nebraska. The Sunday Market in Aksarben Village won the honor as part of the 2022 National Farmers Market Celebration by the American Farmland Trust. The Saturday Market in the Old Market placed second in the state of Nebraska. Each year, the Farmers Market Celebration highlights the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the vendors, staff, and volunteers.
Meet Kevin, adoptable now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Kevin is a 3-month-old Catahoula-blue heeler mix at the Capital Humane Society. And Executive Director Matt Madcharo thinks there might even be a little border collie in him. If you’re falling in love with Kevin, and he has already been adopted, some of his siblings...
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
Cheap Eats: Pulled BBQ Omaha
Pulled BBQ Omaha has been open for about a month — but this it's not your typical barbecue joint. You won't find ribs or brisket there.
Freeze warning expected to bring Omaha's first frost of the season Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilliest temperatures of the fall season so far will arrive for most of Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as 29 degrees.
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Now Serving Omaha: A Catered Affair
If you're looking for fresh, delicious food for yourself-- or your next event-- look no further. A Catered Affair has been providing food for the community for more than ten years. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by A Catered Affair to talk about what's on the menu, in this...
Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
'A Tangled Web' — the Cari Farver case in Council Bluffs becomes Lifetime movie
One week after a 40-year-old Council Bluffs cold case was featured on the true crime documentary series, “On the Case with Paula Zahn,” another, more recent cold case is getting the TV movie treatment, courtesy of Lifetime and ATW Films — “The Disappearance of Cari Farver.”
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
