Aviation International News
Flashback: Pressurization failure suspect in fatal Learjet 35 accident
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: (AIN...
Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise
Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Russian aircraft detected in North American Air Defense Identification Zone
Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada on Sunday, officials said. The aircraft entered and operated in the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), but did not enter American sovereign airspace, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Family of US airman killed when his bomber ploughed into English farm visit crash site after it is discovered 77 years on
The family of a US airman who was killed when his bomber ploughed into an English farm have visited the crash site where the tragedy unfolded after it was discovered 77 years later. Lieutenant William Montgomery has been lost ever since his B-24 Liberator came crashing down on land near...
A broken-down US Air Force special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve is finally out after a 'demanding' rescue
Norway's military said engineers had to build an improvise road to recover the $90 million CV-22 Osprey, which weighs over 33,000 pounds.
Chilling moment helicopter plunges from the sky and ‘death spirals’ into the ground leaving three dead
HORROR video has captured the moment a helicopter went into a tailspin before plunging from the sky. Three people on board were killed when the aircraft from Mexico’s Naval Ministry (Semar) crashed near to a sports field. In footage filmed by an onlooker, the chopper appears to hover for...
Astonishing moment Italian helicopter pilot cheats death by regaining control at last second when copter looks set to crash after wind puts it in a spin
This is the incredible moment an Italian helicopter pilot came inches from death after veering towards a rocky mountain - before regaining control at the last second. The astonishing footage was captured in Merano during a training exercise for the Alpini, Italy's specialist Alpine army. The AB-205 chopper, from the...
theaviationgeekclub.com
C-17 Globemaster III crew planned and executed demo within 24 hours
A C-17 Globemaster III crew from the 97th Airlift Squadron was given less than 24 hours to plan and execute a flying demonstration at Abbotsford International Airshow recently. A C-17 crew from the 97th Airlift Squadron was given less than 24 hours to plan and execute a flying demonstration at...
Aviation International News
FAA Certification Chief Promotes FBW in Light Rotorcraft
Lirio Liu, the executive director of the FAA’s aircraft certification service, lauded the potential benefits of fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control technology in future Part 27 rotorcraft at the Vertical Aviation Safety Team global conference in Hurst, Texas, on Tuesday. Liu called the future installation of FBW in light rotorcraft “a major advancement” that would enable safety-enhancing features, including flight envelope protection with implications to mitigate the leading causes of rotorcraft accidents including loss of control and inadvertent flight into instrument meteorological conditions. “We have an effort underway to have fly-by-wire installations in Part 27 normal-category rotorcraft,” she said.
generalaviationnews.com
CFI and student barely avoid plane that was ‘completely out of control’
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Narrative 1. My student and I...
Aviation International News
Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023
Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
International Business Times
US Super Aircraft Carrier Back At Sea After Repairs, Prepares For Global Deployment
The aging aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is back at sea after repairs, as it prepares for its upcoming global deployment, which could be the ship's last-ever, before its planned decommissioning. The carrier left the pier at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, on Sunday to join the...
