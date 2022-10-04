ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Aviation International News

Flashback: Pressurization failure suspect in fatal Learjet 35 accident

With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: (AIN...
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Daily Mail

Astonishing moment Italian helicopter pilot cheats death by regaining control at last second when copter looks set to crash after wind puts it in a spin

This is the incredible moment an Italian helicopter pilot came inches from death after veering towards a rocky mountain - before regaining control at the last second. The astonishing footage was captured in Merano during a training exercise for the Alpini, Italy's specialist Alpine army. The AB-205 chopper, from the...
theaviationgeekclub.com

C-17 Globemaster III crew planned and executed demo within 24 hours

A C-17 Globemaster III crew from the 97th Airlift Squadron was given less than 24 hours to plan and execute a flying demonstration at Abbotsford International Airshow recently. A C-17 crew from the 97th Airlift Squadron was given less than 24 hours to plan and execute a flying demonstration at...
Aviation International News

FAA Certification Chief Promotes FBW in Light Rotorcraft

Lirio Liu, the executive director of the FAA’s aircraft certification service, lauded the potential benefits of fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control technology in future Part 27 rotorcraft at the Vertical Aviation Safety Team global conference in Hurst, Texas, on Tuesday. Liu called the future installation of FBW in light rotorcraft “a major advancement” that would enable safety-enhancing features, including flight envelope protection with implications to mitigate the leading causes of rotorcraft accidents including loss of control and inadvertent flight into instrument meteorological conditions. “We have an effort underway to have fly-by-wire installations in Part 27 normal-category rotorcraft,” she said.
Aviation International News

Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023

Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
