Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – October 7
I love how simple phone calls can lead to incredible opportunities—I was talking with Kit and Donna about their interest in Cheyenne, to build residential housing and commercial facilities. From our conversation, I learned about a company they are working with in Colorado that would be a perfect fit for Cheyenne and all of Wyoming. I hope this chance encounter ends with significant conversations and maybe a new manufacturing facility located in our beautiful city.
Water Main Installation Project on North Gate Avenue may result in higher water pressures
Cheyenne, WY – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) anticipates construction activities to begin on a section of the water main installation project on North Gate Avenue (Main Street to Yellowstone Road) the week of October 3, 2022. This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability. The BOPU will work diligently to provide access to homes in the area, however vehicles should not be parked in the Right-of-Way within the work zone between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked. Access to homes will always be provided via sidewalks, side streets, and alley ways. Water shut offs will be coordinated, but unfortunately unplanned emergency shut offs may occur.
