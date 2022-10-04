Cheyenne, WY – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) anticipates construction activities to begin on a section of the water main installation project on North Gate Avenue (Main Street to Yellowstone Road) the week of October 3, 2022. This portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability. The BOPU will work diligently to provide access to homes in the area, however vehicles should not be parked in the Right-of-Way within the work zone between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and Saturdays on occasion. This area will be clearly marked. Access to homes will always be provided via sidewalks, side streets, and alley ways. Water shut offs will be coordinated, but unfortunately unplanned emergency shut offs may occur.

