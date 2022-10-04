Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

(On3)

Between updated 2023 On300 rankings and a handful of top prospects around the country coming off the board over the past two weeks, a few moves have been made in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings.

Below are the top 25, highlighted by two SEC powerhouses at the top:

1. Alabama (94.632)

4 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs, No. 13 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Crimson Tide surged to the top spot following a strong summer on the recruiting trail. They currently have the most five-star recruits in the country with four in Downs, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, safety Tony Mitchell and running back Richard Young. Alabama also has another top-50 tailback, four-star running back Justice Haynes, as well as top-80 quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. Four-star EDGE Jordan Renaud, a top-70 EDGE, is the Crimson Tide’s most recent commitment.

2. Georgia (93.525)

0 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Phenix City (Ala.) Central cornerback A.J. Harris, No. 34 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The defending national champions’ class is led by multiple top-50 prospects, including Harris, four-star safety Joenel Aguero and four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson. Georgia’s group got another boost when four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling pledged to the Bulldogs last month. Other top-100 recruits committed to the Bulldogs include four-star linebacker Troy Bowles and four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin.

3. Ohio State (93.222)

1 five-star | 17 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, No. 18 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Buckeyes’ class is headlined by three top-10 receivers in the 2023 cycle. They are Inniss, four-star Carnell Tate and four-star Noah Rogers, who are all top-45 prospects in the On3 Consensus. Ohio State also has a commitment from the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the country in Luke Montgomery. On defense, Ohio State has pledges from multiple players ranked in the top 10 at their position, including four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt and four-star safety Malik Hartford.

4. Notre Dame

(93.133)

1 five-star | 20 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen, No. 24 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Fighting Irish’s class is led by Bowen, one of the top defensive backs in the cycle. Oklahoma and Texas A&M are attempting to flip the defensive back, so keeping him in the class will be a top priority for Marcus Freeman and his staff heading into the Early Signing Period. In addition to Bowen, Notre Dame has three other top-100 prospects in four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, four-star cornerback Christian Gray and four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen. All four recruits are ranked in the top 10 at their position, along with four-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon.

5. Texas (93.044)

2 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Commit: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, No. 1 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Longhorns’ class surged this summer following the commitment of Manning, a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. Texas’ class currently contains multiple blue-chip prospects including five-star safety Derek Williams, four-star wide receivers Johntay Cook II and Ryan Niblett and four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. The Longhorns have also made an in-state impact by landing top-200 Texas prospects such as Cook, Niblett, four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad and four-star EDGE Derion Gullette.

6. LSU (93.007)

0 five-stars | 18 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., No. 33 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Tigers’ success on the recruiting trail starts on their home turf. LSU has commitments from some of the top players in the Pelican State including Sampson Jr., four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard, four-star running back Kaleb Jackson and four-star safety Kylin Jackson. Of the top 16 players in Louisiana, eight of them are committed to the Tigers. Brian Kelly has also made a mark out-of-state, dipping into Florida and Maryland for four-star wide receiver Jalen Brown and four-star EDGE Dashawn Womack. Both prospects are top-60 recruits.

7. Oklahoma (92.753)

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Denton (Tex.) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, No. 15 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Despite Lincoln Riley‘s departure, the Sooners’ recruiting efforts haven’t lost a step under new head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma has commitments from six top-100 prospects, including Arnold, five-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore and four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway. The Sooners have went out-of-state to bolster their class, winning tough recruiting battles for prospects such as four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green, four-star safety Makari Vickers and four-star EDGE Colton Vasek. Oklahoma also found talent in its own backyard like in-state four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson.

8.

Clemson (91.948)

2 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina, No. 26 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In recent recruiting classes, Dabo Swinney has landed talent at an incredibly high level. Clemson is continuing that trend with its 2023 class. The Tigers’ group is led by two five-stars from Alabama in Vizzina and defensive tackle Peter Woods. Clemson went into Georgia and Texas to land their other top-100 prospects, four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley and four-star interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell. All four prospects are ranked in the top 10 at their position. The Tigers’ class is strengthened by eight other top-300 recruits, including four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson and four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin.

9. Miami (91.760)

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 17 total recruits

Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla). IMG Academy offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, No. 5 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Despite a slow August and September, it is hard to ignore the early success of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal on the recruiting front. Mauigoa is one of five Five-Star Plus+ prospects, while the Hurricanes have four other top-80 recruits in four-star EDGE Jayden Wayne, four-star linebacker Malik Bryant, four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and four-star tight end Riley Williams. Cristobal has also used Miami’s location to the program’s advantage, landing in-state recruits like Bryant, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and four-star cornerback Robert Stafford.

10. Florida (91.723)

0 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 5 three stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Gardendale (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, No. 65 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Billy Napier and his staff are in the process of building one of Florida’s best classes in the last few seasons. A key reason for this success is landing talent from within the Sunshine State. Some of the Gators’ top prospects are from Florida including four-star wide receivers Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III, defensive lineman Kamran James and four-star cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson. Napier has also demonstrated his ability to land prospects from talent-rich states. He has proven this by earning commitments from top-160 recruits like Collins and four-star defensive lineman T.J. Searcy from South Carolina.

11. Oregon (91.523)

2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 7 three-stars | 18 total recruits

Top Commit: Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore, No. 6 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In his first season leading the Ducks, Dan Lanning currently has the top recruiting class in the Pac-12. Oregon’s group is led by Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, two top-20 prospects who figure to be future fixtures in the Ducks’ offense. Lanning has also utilized Oregon’s regional footprint to the Ducks’ benefit. Seven of Oregon’s 11 top-300 pledges are from the West including Dickey, four-star cornerback Caleb Presley, four-star athlete Cole Martin and four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington.

12. Penn State (91.476)

0 five-stars | 14 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, No. 38 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Nittany Lions’ group is led by two offensive lineman in Birchmeier and four-star interior offensive lineman Jven Williams. Penn State’s success this cycle can be linked to landing both in-state and nearby out-of-state talent. Penn State currently has commitments from four of the six best players in Pennsylvania in Williams, four-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, four-star defensive lineman Jameial Lyons and four-star running back London Montgomery. Additionally, the Nittany Lions hold pledges from Birchmeier and four-star linebacker Tony Rojas, the two top players in Virginia. James Franklin is also making inroads in Florida, thanks to commitments from four-star cornerback Elliot Washington, a former Alabama commit, and four-star safety King Mack among others.

13. USC (91.398)

2 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson, No. 3 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Trojans are currently the only program in the country to have a commitment from two Five-Star Plus+ prospects. With Nelson and wide receiver Zachariah Branch leading the class, Lincoln Riley went to work over the summer and bolstered USC’s group on both sides of the ball, especially the defense. The Trojans earned pledges from four-star EDGE Braylen Shelby and four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who are both top-100 prospects. Riley also added more offensive firepower, highlighted by four-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane joins Branch and top-55 wide receiver Makai Lemon to create a talented trio of wide receiver recruits.

14.

(91.292)

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 12 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Commit: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, No. 7 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Iamaleava is the centerpiece of Tennessee’s class and figures to be the program’s quarterback of the future when he arrives in Knoxville. However, he isn’t the only offensive player bound to succeed in the Volunteers’ high-powered offense under head coach Josh Heupel. Four-star tight end Ethan Davis, the No. 3 player at his position, and four-star athlete Cameron Seldon are two prospects heading into a promising situation with Iamaleava. Meanwhile, Heupel has landed some talented defensive recruits as well. That list includes four-star EDGE Caleb Herring, the top player in Tennessee, as well as four-star EDGE and top-75 prospect Chandavian Bradley.

15. Texas A&M (91.047)

2 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Katy (Texas) Paetow DL David Hicks, No. 9 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Aggies may not be on track for the nation’s top class like last year, but Jimbo Fisher and his staff are still bringing a lot of talent to College Station. Hill chose Texas A&M over Texas, while top-50 cornerback Bravion Rogers re-committed to the Aggies after backing off his pledge to the program over the summer. The most recent recruiting coup was Hicks though, with the Aggies making a last-minute surge to beat out rival Oklahoma. A&M has also notched commitments from three other top-75 prospects: four-star interior offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas and four-star safety Dalton Brooks.

16. Florida State (90.435)

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 7 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan WR Hykeem Williams, No. 20 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Seminoles had a strong summer on the recruiting trail, landing Faulk, four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, four-star interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney and four-star running back Samuel Singleton. But the biggest win came in September, when the Seminoles overtook Texas A&M late to keep Williams at home. He is the program’s first five-star receiver commit since 2015.

17. Louisville (90.206)

1 five-star | 7 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 15 total recruits

Top Commit: El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens, No. 31 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Louisville has been a team to watch on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals’ class is led by Owens, a five-star, and top-100 wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Four-star interior offensive lineman Madden Sanker and four-star cornerback Aaron Williams are two other top-200 prospects that have Louisville’s group in the top 15. Another important 2023 recruit for the Cardinals is four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson. The California native has been instrumental in pitching prospects to commit to Louisville. This effort has helped the Cardinals achieve the ACC’s third-best class behind Clemson and Miami.

18. South Carolina (89.966)

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson, No. 140 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In mid-July, the Gamecocks’ class just sneaked into the top 25 of the recruiting rankings and had only six four-stars. Now, South Carolina has 11, a key reason for their rise towards the top 15. This summer was instrumental for the Gamecocks. In late August, Shane Beamer and his staff landed three top-200 commitments in 11 days from four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu and four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. Meanwhile, Anderson announced his pledge on July 31. These prospects helped South Carolina develop a class previously headlined by four-star linebacker Grayson Howard and four-star running back Dontavius Braswell.

19. Arkansas (89.657)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 14 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Ashdown (Ark.) tight end Shamar Easter, No. 107 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In his second season in Fayetteville, Sam Pittman has Arkansas on the right track regarding the recruiting trail. Easter is one of the Razorbacks’ three four-star tight ends alongside Luke Hasz and Jaden Hamm. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is a top-20 player at his position, giving Pittman another key offensive commitment. Arkansas has also made strides on the defensive side of the ball thanks to pledges from four-star athlete Micah Tease and four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who are top-200 prospects.

20. Michigan State (89.644)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 14 total recruits

Top Commit: Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School EDGE Bai Jobe, No. 64 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Even though Michigan State has only two top-200 commits, the Spartans still have a top-three class in the Big Ten. Jobe and four-star EDGE Andrew Depaepe lead Michigan State’s group. Meanwhile, the Spartans bolstered their class with a strong August, landing commitments from four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil and in-state four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, two top-225 prospects. Michigan State has also dipped into the recruiting hotbeds of Texas and Florida to earn pledges from players including four-star linebacker Jordan Hall and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson.

21. Ole Miss (89.108)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Raleigh (Miss.) linebacker Suntarine Perkins, No. 69 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Lane Kiffin has already landed commitments from Mississippi’s two top recruits. Perkins chose Ole Miss on Nov. 28, 2021, while four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams announced his pledge to Kiffin and his staff on Aug. 21. Four-stars Neeo Avery, Braxton Myers and quarterback Marcel Reed are other talented prospects who are expected provide some offensive firepower alongside Williams in Oxford. Even though the Rebels’ class is smaller than those at other Power Five programs, their nine four-star pledges are all ranked in the top 400 of the On3 Consensus.

22. North Carolina (88.660)

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 12 three-stars | 18 total recruits

Top Commit: Durham (N.C.) Southern EDGE Jaybron Harvey, No. 190 in On3 Consensus

Summary: North Carolina’s in-state recruiting is a key reason why the Tar Heels’ group is back in the top 25. The program currently has commitments from four of North Carolina’s top 11 players in Harvey, four-star EDGE Rico Walker, four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton and four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver. Each of them committed to Mack Brown and his staff in July. North Carolina has also dipped into Virginia to land four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings and four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys, top-315 prospects and two of the state’s top five players.

23. Stanford (88.599)

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 7 three-stars | 13 total recruits

Top Commit: Folsom (Calif.) tight end Walker Lyons, No. 105 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Cardinal currently have one of the best tight end hauls in the country, with top-11 commits at the position in Lyons and four-star Jaden Platt. Lyons’ commitment also coincided with one of Stanford’s strongest periods on the recruiting trail. Over 12 days in July, the Cardinals landed Lyons, four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg, four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt and three-star interior offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi. Stanford also has pledges from multiple running backs, including four-star L.J. Martin and three-star Sedrick Irvin Jr. The latter was previously committed to Notre Dame.

24. Baylor (88.569)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 21 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Commit: Dripping Springs (Tex.) quarterback Austin Novosad, No. 143 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Baylor’s biggest win on the recruiting trail came over the summer when Novosad spurned offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M and stayed committed to the Bears. Even though Novosad is Baylor’s only top-150 recruit, other blue-chip talent is heading to Waco including four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson, four-star cornerback Tay’Shawn Wilson and four-star tight end Matthew Klopfenstein. Dave Aranda has also done a great job recruiting Texas after winning the Big 12 Championship and the Sugar Bowl. 20 of Baylor’s 25 commitments are from the Lone Star State.

25. Texas Tech (88.418)

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 23 three-stars | 26 total recruits

Top Commit: Post (Tex.) EDGE Isaiah Crawford, No. 159 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Joey McGuire is in his first year as a college football head coach, so landing a top-25 class in Lubbock would be an impressive feat for the Red Raiders. The program is currently on track to do just that. Crawford, four-star safety Brenden Jordan and four-star cornerback Jordan Sanford are top-300 prospects. Additionally, Texas Tech has commitments from four other recruits who are ranked in the top-500, including three-star athlete Anquan Willis and three-star defensive lineman Ansel Nedore. McGuire has certainly utilized his experience as a Texas high school football coach to bolster the Red Raiders’ group with talent from the Lone Star State, including Crawford, Jordan and Sanford.