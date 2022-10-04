ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine welcomes Liberty, Queens for ASUN volleyball contests

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine volleyball team returns to Knights Hall on Friday and Saturday for ASUN Conference matches against Liberty and Queens University of Charlotte. Match times are 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Last weekend, the Knights split decisions at North Alabama and Central Arkansas to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer notches 2-0 victory over USI for 4th win in a row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The majority of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team didn't have direct knowledge of the storied rivalry with Southern Indiana, but you wouldn't have known that Tuesday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Playing on a single day's rest, Bellarmine scored a pair of second-half goals...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's tennis heads to Redbird Invitational in Illinois this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a week off, Bellarmine men's tennis continues its fall schedule at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Illinois this weekend. Hosted by Illinois State University, the Knights will face opponents from Lindenwood, Chicago State, DePaul, Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, Illinois, Central Florida, and the University of Illinois Chicago, along with the host Redbirds throughout the tournament.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine settles for 12th place finish in Butler Fall Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS—The Bellarmine University women's golf team turned in an up and down performance at the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Country Club on Monday and Tuesday to finish in 12th place in the 15-team field. After opening with a 322 team score on the par-70 layout, the Knights shaved...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy