West Allis, WI

MATC Times

Avante Apartments

Avante Apartments, conveniently located on Milwaukee's East Side, offers distinctive, luxury amenities in the heart of the city's most sought-after neighborhood. Located on the corner of Jackson and Pleasant, Avante boasts Milwaukee’s best location with both the vibrant Brady and Water Street neighborhoods just steps from your door. Our spacious floor plans, contemporary finishes, along with our pet-friendly environment make Avante a great place to call home. Office Hours: Monday- Friday 9:00-5:00 Saturday and Sunday- By appointment Give us a call today! (414)-688-2292.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2000 W Good Hope Rd

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
GLENDALE, WI
MATC Times

4244 N 42nd Place

2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included ****Fall move in SPECIAL**** - ****Fall move in Special $875/month for the 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $975/month for the 2nd 6 months of the 12 month lease! $500 security deposit****. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W...
GREENFIELD, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
West Allis, WI
MATC Times

1417 N. Prospect Avenue

Studio on Prospect Avenue - Included heat - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4635 S 20th Street

Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”

Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha homes for big families

Nearly new & completely gorgeous 5 BR, 4.5 BA in desirable Franklin location. Sun kissed main is open, expansive, and full of thoughtfully planned spaces- perfect mudroom (w/ work space & drop center), walls of windows (overlooking neighboring farm, lending a legit farmhouse chic feel), formal DR connected to kit. via butler’s pantry, study, half bath. Spectacular kitchen with huge quartz island is open to vaulted sun room. Fabulous finished LL with theater room, bedroom, full bath, rec room, plenty of light, 9 ft ceilings. Upstairs you will find 4 BR, 3 full baths. 2020 Parade of Homes builder’s model, filled with designer lighting, upgrades, GE Profile appl, high end window treatments, custom blinds, and more. Carefully curated, this stylish house immediately calls you home.
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha LEGO home sold; FOX6 takes look inside

The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did.
mkewithkids.com

‘The Real Good Life’ in Wauwatosa Delivers Made-From-Scratch Meals

MKE With Kids is proud to partner with “The Real Good Life” to spread the word about their services. Use code MKEKIDS for 20% off your first order. Maggie Joos always knew she wanted a career in the food industry, and she’s found her niche as owner of ‘The Real Good Life‘ based in Wauwatosa.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis

There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Mystery of south side stench solved

MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Coyote spotted roaming Kenosha’s northeast side

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha native Ilena Conforti had an interesting visitor at her northside residence Saturday (Oct. 1) morning. “I told my...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
JANESVILLE, WI

