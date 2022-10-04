Read full article on original website
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha homes for big families
Nearly new & completely gorgeous 5 BR, 4.5 BA in desirable Franklin location. Sun kissed main is open, expansive, and full of thoughtfully planned spaces- perfect mudroom (w/ work space & drop center), walls of windows (overlooking neighboring farm, lending a legit farmhouse chic feel), formal DR connected to kit. via butler’s pantry, study, half bath. Spectacular kitchen with huge quartz island is open to vaulted sun room. Fabulous finished LL with theater room, bedroom, full bath, rec room, plenty of light, 9 ft ceilings. Upstairs you will find 4 BR, 3 full baths. 2020 Parade of Homes builder’s model, filled with designer lighting, upgrades, GE Profile appl, high end window treatments, custom blinds, and more. Carefully curated, this stylish house immediately calls you home.
A & J's Halloween house in Bay View returns with a Beetlejuice display
One of the best Halloween displays in Milwaukee, A & J's Halloween House, is back up for another year of spooktacular frights with a Beetlejuice theme.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha LEGO home sold; FOX6 takes look inside
The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did.
mkewithkids.com
‘The Real Good Life’ in Wauwatosa Delivers Made-From-Scratch Meals
MKE With Kids is proud to partner with “The Real Good Life” to spread the word about their services. Use code MKEKIDS for 20% off your first order. Maggie Joos always knew she wanted a career in the food industry, and she’s found her niche as owner of ‘The Real Good Life‘ based in Wauwatosa.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WISN
Mystery of south side stench solved
MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
shepherdexpress.com
Superintendent Chantell Jewell Seeks Rehabilitation at the House of Correction
Does the public know what goes on at the Milwaukee County House of Correction? According to Superintendent Chantell Jewell, “People often have a misperception of what happens here.” In other words, it’s more than incarceration. It’s about rehabilitation. Located in Franklin, the House of Correction is...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
UPMATTERS
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
kenosha.com
Coyote spotted roaming Kenosha’s northeast side
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha native Ilena Conforti had an interesting visitor at her northside residence Saturday (Oct. 1) morning. “I told my...
Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
