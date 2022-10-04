ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucsd.edu

Stronger Together: Celebrating our Latinx Campus Community Members

The UC San Diego community is invited to join in events across campus in October as part of the celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. A series of programs has been curated to mark the occasion, offering the opportunity to continue to learn about, recognize and acknowledge the rich heritage, history, cultures and contributions of our Latinx community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

Standalone Sweat Sensor from UC San Diego Provides Immediate Readout

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a thin, flexible and stretchy sweat sensor that can show the level of glucose, lactate, sodium, or pH of your sweat, at the press of a finger. It is the first standalone wearable device that allows the sensor to operate independently – without any wired or wireless connection to external devices – to directly visualize the result of the measurement.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy