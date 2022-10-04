Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a thin, flexible and stretchy sweat sensor that can show the level of glucose, lactate, sodium, or pH of your sweat, at the press of a finger. It is the first standalone wearable device that allows the sensor to operate independently – without any wired or wireless connection to external devices – to directly visualize the result of the measurement.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO