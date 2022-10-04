ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Warchant TV: FSU Football practice video, injured stars on the mend

By Aslan Hajivandi
 4 days ago
FSU defensive linemen work through a drill together in preseason practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU began full-scale preparation for Saturday’s contest in Raleigh vs. No. 14 NC State on Tuesday morning.

Defensive ends Jared Verse and Derrick McLendon were fully dressed and participating in the session while QB Jordan Travis was performing without added support to his legs. Florida State will return to practice on Wednesday morning.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

