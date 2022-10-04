Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 4 recap

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another week of NFL action closed out on Monday night with a pair of Gamecocks squaring off. Here’s a look at how some of the former South Carolina Gamecocks in the league did this past weekend.

Hayden Hurst – BENGALS

Hurst hauled in three receptions for 27 yards, including his first touchdown as a Bengal.

Bryan Edwards – FALCONS

For a second straight week. Edwards was a healthy scratch. Through four games, he has appeared in two games and has one reception for two yards.

Damiere Byrd – FALCONS

Byrd was targeted once in the Falcons 23-20 win Sunday against the Brown. He has yet to register a reception so far this season.

Keisean Nixon – PACKERS

A week after racking up seven tackles and forcing a fumble, Nixon was credit for a QB hurry during the Packers overtime win against the Patriots.

J.J Enagbare – PACKERS

Enagbare’s name might not have appeared in the stat book over the weekend but checkout this pancake he delivered on Patriots LT Trent Brown. Typically, it’s offensive players dishing out pancakes but don’t tell that to Enagbare. Through four games, the rookie has two tackles.

D.J. Wonnum – VIKINGS

Wonnum complied five tackles, including four solos and a tackle for loss in the Vikings win in London on Sunday.

Israel Mukuamu – COWBOYS

In one of his most product games of his young career, the safety had six tackles, with four being solo. He was also credited with a QB hurray.

Shi Smith – PANTHERS

Smith returned two punts for 28 yards, including one for 19 yards. He was targeted twice in the Panthers 26-16 loss to the Cardinals but failed to record a reception.

Jaycee Horn – PANTHERS

The second-year defensive back had six tackles and defended a pass. Two of his tackles were solo.

Jadeveon Clowney – BROWNS

For a second straight week, Clowney was inactive due to an ankle injury. He has five tackles with 1.5 sacks on the year.

Melvin Ingram III – DOLPHINS

Ingram was held to just one tackle in Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals.

Deebo Samuel – 49ERS

After a slow start to the season, by his standards, Samuel had his best game of the year thus far. He hauled in six passes for 115 yards and scored on a 57-yard touchdown. It’s just his second touchdown on the year but his first receiving TD on 2022.

Javon Kinlaw – 49ERS

Despite warming up and celebrating his 25th birthday on Monday Night Football, Kinlaw was inactive due to a knee injury.

Mike Davis – RAVENS

Davis hasn’t seen much action so far this season. During the Ravens loss this past weekend to the Bills he was on the field for just 3.1% of Baltimore’s snaps on offense. Meanwhile, his teammates and fellow running backs saw much more playing time: J.K. Dobbins – 50.7%, Justice Hill – 33.8%.

Stephon Gilmore – COLTS

Gilmore had one tackle on Sunday. He now has 14 tackles on the year.

Ernest Jones – RAMS

Jones finished with five tackles, including three solo. He also was credited with 0.5 of a tackle for loss.

Chris Lammons – CHIEFS

The third-year defensive back forced a fumble and had a tackle in the Chiefs 41-31 win against the Buccaneers.

Rashad Fenton – CHIEFS

Fenton tied a season-high in with six tackles, including five solo. He also defended a pass.

A.J. Cann – TEXANS

According to PFF, Cann graded out the worst this weekend for Texans offensive. The Texans offense as a whole gave up four sacks.

Dennis Daley – TITANS

Daley got the start again in place of Taylor Lewan. According to PFF, Daley was responsible for allowing one sack and five of the 11 pressures on the QB. This was the third straight week Daley played and the second time he has started for the Titans.

Ryan Succop – BUCCANEERS

Succop connected on a 45-yard attempt, his only field goal of the night. He was also 4-for-4 on PATs for a total of seven points.

Adam Prentice – SAINTS

The second-year fullback was waived by the Saints on Saturday, Oct. 1.