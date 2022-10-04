ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 4 recap

By Mike Uva
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcUb8_0iLXddc100
Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another week of NFL action closed out on Monday night with a pair of Gamecocks squaring off. Here’s a look at how some of the former South Carolina Gamecocks in the league did this past weekend.

Hayden Hurst – BENGALS

Hurst hauled in three receptions for 27 yards, including his first touchdown as a Bengal.

Bryan Edwards – FALCONS

For a second straight week. Edwards was a healthy scratch. Through four games, he has appeared in two games and has one reception for two yards.

Damiere Byrd – FALCONS

Byrd was targeted once in the Falcons 23-20 win Sunday against the Brown. He has yet to register a reception so far this season.

Keisean Nixon PACKERS

A week after racking up seven tackles and forcing a fumble, Nixon was credit for a QB hurry during the Packers overtime win against the Patriots.

J.J Enagbare – PACKERS

Enagbare’s name might not have appeared in the stat book over the weekend but checkout this pancake he delivered on Patriots LT Trent Brown. Typically, it’s offensive players dishing out pancakes but don’t tell that to Enagbare. Through four games, the rookie has two tackles.

D.J. Wonnum – VIKINGS

Wonnum complied five tackles, including four solos and a tackle for loss in the Vikings win in London on Sunday.

Israel Mukuamu – COWBOYS

In one of his most product games of his young career, the safety had six tackles, with four being solo. He was also credited with a QB hurray.

Shi Smith – PANTHERS

Smith returned two punts for 28 yards, including one for 19 yards. He was targeted twice in the Panthers 26-16 loss to the Cardinals but failed to record a reception.

Jaycee Horn – PANTHERS

The second-year defensive back had six tackles and defended a pass. Two of his tackles were solo.

Special: Get one year of Gamecock Central for $10 or one month for $1!

Jadeveon Clowney – BROWNS

For a second straight week, Clowney was inactive due to an ankle injury. He has five tackles with 1.5 sacks on the year.

Melvin Ingram III – DOLPHINS

Ingram was held to just one tackle in Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals.

Deebo Samuel – 49ERS

After a slow start to the season, by his standards, Samuel had his best game of the year thus far. He hauled in six passes for 115 yards and scored on a 57-yard touchdown. It’s just his second touchdown on the year but his first receiving TD on 2022.

Javon Kinlaw – 49ERS

Despite warming up and celebrating his 25th birthday on Monday Night Football, Kinlaw was inactive due to a knee injury.

Mike Davis – RAVENS

Davis hasn’t seen much action so far this season. During the Ravens loss this past weekend to the Bills he was on the field for just 3.1% of Baltimore’s snaps on offense. Meanwhile, his teammates and fellow running backs saw much more playing time: J.K. Dobbins – 50.7%, Justice Hill – 33.8%.

Stephon Gilmore – COLTS

Gilmore had one tackle on Sunday. He now has 14 tackles on the year.

Ernest Jones – RAMS

Jones finished with five tackles, including three solo. He also was credited with 0.5 of a tackle for loss.

Chris Lammons – CHIEFS

The third-year defensive back forced a fumble and had a tackle in the Chiefs 41-31 win against the Buccaneers.

Rashad Fenton – CHIEFS

Fenton tied a season-high in with six tackles, including five solo. He also defended a pass.

A.J. Cann – TEXANS

According to PFF, Cann graded out the worst this weekend for Texans offensive. The Texans offense as a whole gave up four sacks.

Dennis Daley – TITANS

Daley got the start again in place of Taylor Lewan. According to PFF, Daley was responsible for allowing one sack and five of the 11 pressures on the QB. This was the third straight week Daley played and the second time he has started for the Titans.

Ryan Succop – BUCCANEERS

Succop connected on a 45-yard attempt, his only field goal of the night. He was also 4-for-4 on PATs for a total of seven points.

Adam Prentice SAINTS

The second-year fullback was waived by the Saints on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen made a mental note after seeing receiver Gabe Davis have a bounce in his step a day earlier during the Buffalo Bills’ final walk-through session before facing the Steelers. Perhaps, the quarterback hoped, Davis was finally over any lingering issues of an ankle injury that had limited him over the past three weeks. Three snaps into what became a 38-3 rout of the Steelers is all it took for Allen to prove his instinct correct. Facing third-and-10, and backed up at his 2, Allen aired a pass deep down the middle, which Davis caught in stride for a game-opening 98-yard touchdown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don’t ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. “Look, I just work here and do what they ask,” the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. “My mindset is that, ‘Man, I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity,’” Hill said. “I felt like I was going to get more opportunities this week and so I did my part to make sure I was prepared.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#Gamecocks#Qb#Packers#Patriots Lt Trent Brown
The Associated Press

Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former Clemson star and the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed little resilience after last week’s game or the worst interception of his young career. “This one stings, and everybody feels it in there as you should,” Lawrence said. “It’s a division game. It’s a game where we feel confident and thought we had a good plan. We just didn’t execute it, and we’ve got to do better.” It starts with Lawrence. He completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions against the Texans (1-3-1), who won their ninth straight in the series. His most troubling pass came on the opening drive of the second half.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mark Stoops 'not sure' on Will Levis' timeline for returning

When news broke late last week that Kentucky star quarterback Will Levis was questionable against South Carolina, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron‘s number was called. After losing 24-14 to the Gamecocks at home, Sheron’s supporting cast never gave him a chance to have any success. Big Blue Nation can...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

ESPN updates Top 25 Power Rankings ahead of Week 6 of college football

Week 5 five is in the rear-view mirror and Week 6 is in the windshield. The College Football season keeps barreling forward, yet the same group of five or six teams just keeps winning and avoiding that first defeat. So, in this week’s rendition of ESPN’s power rankings of the top 25 teams, there was little movement up top, but plenty of drama further down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN Insider: Updated timeline for Auburn decision on Bryan Harsin

Coming into the 2022 season, most fans, insiders, and experts expected Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin to be the first coach to get fired. He wasn’t. Since the season started, five Power Five schools have fired their head football coaches. Still, most people expect the end to come sooner than later for Harsin at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Top-20 Annor Boateng has three visits in mind

Annor Boateng is the No. 16 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. On3’s ranking is ahead of the industry-standard On3 Consensus, which has the 6-foot-5 wing at No. 26. I try to get most of my baskets inside,” Boateng told On3. “I try to be an inside-out player. So when I get my layups or mids, then I’ll try to move out to the threes. And basically, the point is really to get fouled on a layup attempt and go to the free throw line, get to like your shot form down, and feel more comfortable moving outside. I’ve improved my jump shot and handle a lot this summer. I kept putting in a lot of work, and the game got simple for me.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Scott Satterfield firing ”expected” if Louisville falls at Virginia

Scott Satterfield’s time as the head football coach at Louisville could be over as early as Saturday. If the Cardinals fall at Virginia, the expectation is that Satterfield will be out and the search for a new head coach will begin, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports. Win or lose, it’s unlikely the 49-year-old coach will be back at Louisville in 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

2023 QB Ryan Browne commits to Purdue

One day after receiving an offer from Purdue, New Berlin (N.Y.) Milford Academy quarterback Ryan Browne has announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. Browne is unranked in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares why he is open in press conference answers

Most football coaches don’t like to say much at a press conference. Bill Belichick, of course, is the greatest example of this type of coach who will answer with as little as a grunt if possible. That’s not Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, though. Kiffin is known for being blunt with the media in a way that actually surprises some people.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy