On3 Impact 300: Big rankings movement among college football's elite talent after Week 5

As college football nears the midway point of the regular season, the On3 Impact 300 has a new top 25.

Following the latest games, the On3 Impact 300 has been re-analyzed and re-ranked to provide the best picture of the top players across the country. The On3 Impact 300 rankings also factor into the calculations for the On3 NIL Valuation.

At the top is still Ohio State star CJ Stroud who led the Buckeyes to a 39-point win over Rutgers on Saturday. Behind Stroud, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson has moved into the No. 2 spot, which is his highest ranking since the start of the season. Anderson posted seven tackles, including a half sack, in the Tide’s win over Arkansas on Saturday. He’s up to five sacks this season with nine tackles for loss.

Making their debuts in the Impact 300 top 25 are Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Wilson has five sacks and eight tackles for loss this season while Pace leads the nation in TFLs with 13.5, along with six sacks.

Falling out of the top 25 after Week 5 were Georgia S Christopher Smith, Nevada DL Dom Peterson, Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims, San Deigo State DL Jonah Tavai, Washington State LB Daiyan Henley and Auburn RB Tank Bigsby.

Check out the new top 25 of the On3 Impact 300 going into Week 6 of the college football season.

On3 Impact 300: Top 25 after Week 5