Read full article on original website
Related
MATC Times
2000 W Good Hope Rd
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
MATC Times
Avante Apartments
Avante Apartments, conveniently located on Milwaukee's East Side, offers distinctive, luxury amenities in the heart of the city's most sought-after neighborhood. Located on the corner of Jackson and Pleasant, Avante boasts Milwaukee’s best location with both the vibrant Brady and Water Street neighborhoods just steps from your door. Our spacious floor plans, contemporary finishes, along with our pet-friendly environment make Avante a great place to call home. Office Hours: Monday- Friday 9:00-5:00 Saturday and Sunday- By appointment Give us a call today! (414)-688-2292.
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included ****Fall move in SPECIAL**** - ****Fall move in Special $875/month for the 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $975/month for the 2nd 6 months of the 12 month lease! $500 security deposit****. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W...
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MATC Times
4635 S 20th Street
Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
MATC Times
1417 N. Prospect Avenue
Studio on Prospect Avenue - Included heat - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping.
A & J's Halloween house in Bay View returns with a Beetlejuice display
One of the best Halloween displays in Milwaukee, A & J's Halloween House, is back up for another year of spooktacular frights with a Beetlejuice theme.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Taco John’s coming to West Bend
WEST BEND — A Taco John’s is now slated to come to West Bend, as the developer Corta has received the needed approvals for the lot creation and site plan for the restaurant to be constructed near the old Shopko building. The Plan Commission on Tuesday took up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
milwaukeemag.com
A New Restaurant for Milwaukee’s Riverfront
A new restaurant opening in the Harbor District promises to be hot in more ways than one. When The Bridgewater Modern Grill (2011 S. First St.) makes it official debut – with a grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 25 – it will be in a location along the Kinnickinnic riverfront (hot), will feature menu items cooked in a 5-foot custom oak-fired grill (quite hot) and will have a 245-foot-long riverfront patio (even hotter, because it’ll be transformed, opening week, into a fall fest atmosphere). The interior space is sizable as well – it has 165 seats.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
kenosha.com
Coyote spotted roaming Kenosha’s northeast side
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha native Ilena Conforti had an interesting visitor at her northside residence Saturday (Oct. 1) morning. “I told my...
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha LEGO home sold; FOX6 takes look inside
The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did.
glendale-wi.org
PORT WASHINGTON ROAD FULL ROAD CLOSURE
Below is brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. WE Energies Gas main installation to continue alongside Port Washington Rd, north of the railroad track bridge. Installation work will occur in the empty lots. Minimal traffic impacts along Port Washington Rd. are expected due to gas main installation this week. Message boards indicating advanced notice of Port Washington Rd full road closure will be put up on Tuesday 10/11.
Comments / 0