geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
bhbusiness.com
New Accelerator Looking to Help Startups Tackle SMI with Digital Tools, Venture Dollars
Digital behavioral health companies have raised billions of dollars, with many even becoming household names. The bulk of these startups focus on low-acuity conditions like anxiety and moderate depression. But the serious mental illness (SMI) space may be ripe for innovation. The economic impact of SMIs is more than $300 billion every year, according to SMI Advisor.
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
geekwire.com
‘Inventions We Love’ highlights innovations across retail, parenting, health and beverage technology
“Inventions We Love” returned to the GeekWire Summit stage on Thursday in Seattle, where entrepreneurs and innovators showed off devices and services across a variety of disciplines. Leaders of four Seattle startups demonstrated inventions impacting the retail and grocery space; parenting and kids; healthcare; and the food and beverage...
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Notetaking app startup lands $1.4M local investment
Twos, a startup that has developed a notetaking app and sharing platform, has raised a $1.4 million pre-seed investment round led by TampaBay.Ventures. Twos incorporates a calendar, planner, task manager and journal into one place where it can become organized. Twos currently has over 12,000 total users, 5,000 of which were active in the last 30 days.
thefastmode.com
BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme
BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
CHIPS Act was a 'vital step,' but 'historic manufacturing comeback' not secured | Opinion
Jason Oxman is president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council. Everyone loves comeback stories, and the United States is at the beginning of a historic manufacturing comeback right now. In 1990, the U.S. operated about 40% of global semiconductor fabrication capacity. By 2019, that number had fallen to...
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
Clubspeed and Escapology Announce Partnership for Significant Growth Trajectory
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, leading venue management software provider Clubspeed announced a partnership with Escapology, the world’s largest escape room business with 60+ locations worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005021/en/ Escapology has more than 60 venues across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Energy Capital Ventures Closes $61 Million Fund I to Accelerate the Natural Gas Industry’s ESG Transformation
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Energy Capital Ventures (ECV), the only early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives and digital transformation of the natural gas industry, today announced its two final limited partners investing in its $61 million debut Fund I. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005086/en/ Vic Pascucci, ECV co-founder and managing general partner (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
DOE calls for increased cybersecurity measures in preparation for rapid distributed energy growth
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released a long-term evaluation of the cybersecurity considerations associated with distributed energy resources (DER), such as distributed solar, storage and other clean energy technologies, and the potential risks to the electric grid over the next ten years. The study finds that while a cyberattack on today’s DER systems would have a negligible impact on grid reliability depending on grid conditions and regional DER installation and integration, the projected growth and evolution in DER deployment could pose cybersecurity challenges for future electric power grid operations if cybersecurity is not taken into consideration. The report presents strategies that DER operators and electric power entities could undertake to make the grid more secure, as well as policy recommendations for decision-makers.
crowdfundinsider.com
PwC Hong Kong Signs Agreement with Metaverse Dev TerraZero Technologies
PwC Hong Kong announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with TerraZero Technologies, Inc. With offices in Vancouver and Los Angeles, TerraZero brings together specialists and entrepreneurs “from blockchain, web3, design, programming, entertainment, marketing and finance backgrounds.”. PwC and TerraZero are “devising a go-to-market strategy to help businesses across...
Velodyne Lidar Acquires AI Software Company Bluecity
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the company has acquired Bluecity, a Montreal-based artificial intelligence (AI) software company whose next-generation, lidar-based solutions solve safety, traffic and infrastructure issues. The all-stock acquisition reinforces Velodyne’s commitment to enabling customer success by delivering industry-leading, AI-powered autonomous vision solutions. The addition of Bluecity is expected to be immaterial to operating expenses and cash usage. Bluecity’s executive, software development and sales teams will join Velodyne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005370/en/ Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution, powered by Bluecity, installed at an intersection in San Jose, CA. Image credit: Velodyne Lidar
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
natureworldnews.com
Reaching Sustainable Development With Space Tech For The Sake Of Our Planet’s Future
EOS Data Analytics and Greenpeace organized the webinar about practical applications of satellite imagery analytics for environmental monitoring, social initiatives, and sustainable agriculture. EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, jointly with Greenpeace Global Mapping Hub, held a webinar on leveraging satellite-based technology and advanced imagery...
