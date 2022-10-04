Transfer portal breakdown: On3 transfer power rankings after Week 5

Utah QB Cameron Rising is coming off a performance in which he accounted for four touchdowns. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Here is our fifth set of rankings of college football’s most impactful transfers. This considers all four-year transfers, not just those who changed teams this offseason.

This is not simply a list of the most talented players out of the transfer portal. Talent and potential certainly are considered. But so is past performance and current production.

First is an overall transfer ranking; following that are position-by-position breakdowns. These rankings fluctuate weekly.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains atop the list. And his go-to receiver, Jordan Addison, remains second.

Among the big movers this week:

+ Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr.: Pace was a first-team All-MAC selection last season at Miami (Ohio), then transferred to play with younger brother Deshawn Pace this season. Ivan has been an absolute stud for the Bearcats. He had 10 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in a win over Tulsa this past Saturday. It was his fourth game this season with double-digit tackles, and he leads the nation with 13.5 TFL (he had 13 last season).

+ Utah QB Cameron Rising: Once Rising was inserted into the starting lineup last season, the Utes took off and eventually won the Pac-12. He had a rough start to the season in a loss at Florida, but has played well since. Rising had a huge game in a 42-16 rout of Oregon State this past Saturday. He accounted for four TDs in the win; he threw for 199 yards and three TDs and also led the Utes in rushing with 73 yards and a score. It’s the third game of the season with at least three TD passes for Rising, who transferred from Texas following the 2019 season.

+ Marshall RB Khalan Laborn: Laborn’s career resurrection continued with a 191-yard, two-TD performance in a 28-7 win over FCS Gardner-Webb. Laborn is a former five-star recruit whose career was derailed at Florida State by injuries. He didn’t play last season and transferred to Marshall in the offseason. Saturday’s performance was a career-high and the fifth time this season he has reached the 100-yard mark.

+ Nebraska WR Trey Palmer: The Huskers’ season has been a trying one, but Palmer has been a steady producer. Palmer, who transferred from LSU in the offseason, had eight catches for 157 yards and a TD in a win over Indiana. It was the first 100-yard game of his four-year career and the third time this season he has had at least eight receptions in a game.

+ Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs: He didn’t move into the overall top 25, but his performance against Arkansas was a taste of the kind of play expected from Gibbs after he transferred from Georgia Tech. He had rushed for 172 yards in the Tide’s first four games, then had a career-high 206 on 18 carries (11.4 yards per attempt) against the Hogs; included were TD runs of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Tide pull away.

On to the rankings.

TOP 25 TRANSFERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. QB Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (left after 2021 season)

2. WR Jordan Addison, USCPitt (2021)

3. QB Hendon Hooker

Virginia Tech (2020)

4. RB Chase Brown, IllinoisWestern Michigan (2018)

5. QB Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)

6. WR Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)

7. C Olusegun Oluwatimi, MichiganVirginia (2021)

8. LB Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)

9. QB Will Levis, KentuckyPenn State (2020)

10. WR Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)

11. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)

12. LB Henry To’oTo’o, AlabamaTennessee (2020)

13. LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Miami of Ohio (2021)

14. QB Cameron Rising, UtahTexas (2018)

15. LB Eric Gentry, USCArizona State (2021)

16. QB Garrett Shrader, SyracuseMississippi State (2020)

17. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

18. RB Khalan Laborn, MarshallFlorida State (2021)

19. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida StateAlbany (2021)

20. QB Tanner Mordecai, SMUOklahoma (2020)

21. S Jammie Robinson, Florida StateSouth Carolina (2020)

22. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington StateNevada (2021)

23. RB Travis Dye, USCOregon (2021)

24. WR Trey Palmer, NebraskaLSU (2021)

25. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USCColorado (2021)

QUARTERBACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (left after 2021 season)

2. Hendon Hooker

Virginia Tech (2020)

5. Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)

4. Will Levis, KentuckyPenn State (2020)

5. Cameron Rising, UtahTexas (2018)

6. Garrett Shrader, SyracuseMississippi State (2020)

7. Tanner Mordecai, SMUOklahoma (2020)

8. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland Alabama (2019)

9. Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)

10. Dillon Gabriel, OklahomaUCF (2021)

11. Cameron Ward, Washington StateIncarnate Word (2021)

12. Jayden de Laura, ArizonaWashington State (2021)

13. Adrian Martinez, Kansas StateNebraska (2021)

14. Jordan Travis, Florida StateLouisville (2018)

15. Jayden Daniels, LSUArizona State (2021)

RUNNING BACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Chase Brown, IllinoisWestern Michigan (2018)

2. Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)

3. Khalan Laborn, MarshallFlorida State (2021)

4. Travis Dye, USCOregon (2021)

5. Eric Gray, OklahomaTennessee (2020)

6. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona StateWyoming (2021)

7. Zach Evans, Ole Miss TCU (2021)

8. Dae Dae Hunter, LibertyHawaii (2021)

9. Jahmyr Gibbs, AlabamaGeorgia Tech (2021)

10. Tavion Thomas, UtahCincinnati (2019)

11. Montrell Johnson, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

12. Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, OregonMinnesota (2021)

13. Henry Parrish, MiamiOle Miss (2021)

14. Aidan Robbins, UNLVLouisville (2021)

15. Re’Mahn Davis, VanderbiltTemple (2020)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Jordan Addison, USCPitt (2021)

2. Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)

3. Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)

4. Trey Palmer, NebraskaLSU (2021)

5. Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky Virginia Tech (2021)

6. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn StateWestern Kentucky (2021)

7. Keytaon Thompson, VirginiaMississippi State (2019)

8. Johnny Wilson, Florida StateArizona State (2021)

9. Antwane Wells Jr. , South CarolinaJames Madison (2021)

10. Ali Jennings, Old DominionWest Virginia (2020)

11. Grant Dubose, CharlotteMiles College (2020)

12. Tory Horton, Colorado StateNevada (2021)

13. Daewood Davis, Western KentuckyOregon (2019)

14. Isaiah Winstead, East CarolinaToledo (2021)

15. Jake Bobo, UCLADuke (2021)

TIGHT ENDS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Dalton Kincaid, UtahSan Diego (2019)

2. George Takacs, Boston CollegeNotre Dame (2021)

3. Ryan Jones, East CarolinaOklahoma (2019 – as LB)

4. Tanner McLachlan, ArizonaSouthern Utah (2021)

5. Michael Trigg, Ole MissUSC (2021)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player, schoolFormer school

1. C Olusegun Oluwatimi, MichiganVirginia (2021)

2. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

3. C Jacob Gall, BaylorBuffalo (2020)

4. T Raiqwon O’Neal, UCLARutgers (2021)

5. C Mike Novitsky, KansasBuffalo (2020)

6. T Quinn Carroll, MinnesotaNotre Dame (2021)

7. T Tyler Steen, AlabamaVanderbilt (2021)

8. G Marcus Minor, PittMaryland (2020)

9. G Dillan Gibbons, Florida StateNotre Dame (2020)

10. G McKade Mettauer, OklahomaCalifornia (2021)

EDGE RUSHERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Jared Verse, Florida StateAlbany (2021)

2. Jacoby Windmon, Michigan StateUNLV (2021)

3. Laiatu Latu, UCLAWashington (2021)

4. Hunter Echols, ArizonaUSC (2021)

5. Eku Leota, AuburnNorthwestern (2020)

6. Ochaun Mathis, NebraskaTCU (2021)

7. Lonnie Phelps, KansasMiami of Ohio (2021)

8. Brenton Cox, Florida Georgia (2018)

9. Grayson Murphy, UCLANorth Texas (2021)

10. Chop Robinson, Penn StateMaryland (2021)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Siaki Ika, BaylorLSU (2020)

2. Mekhi Wingo, LSUMissouri (2021)

3. Kobie Turner, Wake ForestRichmond (2021)

4. Cory Durden, NC StateFlorida State (2020)

5. Jeffery Johnson, OklahomaTulane (2021)

6. Akheem Mesidor, MiamiWest Virginia (2021)

7. Jowon Briggs, CincinnatiVirginia (2020)

8. Landon Jackson, ArkansasLSU (2021)

9. JH Tevis, IndianaCalifornia (2021)

10. Kyler Baugh, MinnesotaHouston Baptist (2021)

LINEBACKERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)

2. Henry To’oTo’o, AlabamaTennessee (2020)

3. Ivan Pace Jr.,

CincinnatiMiami of Ohio (2021)

4. Eric Gentry, USCArizona State (2021)

5. Daiyan Henley, Washington StateNevada (2021)

6. Troy Brown, Ole MissCentral Michigan (2021)

7. Shane Lee, USCAlabama (2021)

8. Ayinde Eley, Georgia TechMaryland (2020)

9. Jacquez Jones, KentuckyOle Miss (2020)

10. Ty’Ron Hopper, MissouriFlorida (2021)

11. Jackson Sirmon, CaliforniaWashington (2021)

12. Tatum Bethune, Florida StateUCF (2021)

13. Colby Reeder, Iowa StateDelaware (2021)

14. Darius Muasau, UCLAHawaii (2021)

15. Rich Miller, KansasBuffalo (2020)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. S Jammie Robinson, Florida StateSouth Carolina (2020)

2. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USCColorado (2021)

3. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)

4. S Brandon Joseph, Notre DameNorthwestern (2021)

5. CB Christian Gonzalez, OregonColorado (2021)

6. NB Tanner McCalister, Ohio StateOklahoma State (2021)

7. S Greg Brooks Jr., LSUArkansas (2021)

8. S Isheem Young, Ole MissIowa State (2021)

9. S Chris Jefferson, PurdueFindlay (2020)

10. CB Keidron Smith, KentuckyOle Miss (2021)

11. S Mark Perry, TCUColorado (2021)

12. S Darius Joiner, DukeWestern Illinois (2021)

13. S Jalen Green, Mississippi StateTexas (2020)

14. S Bentlee Sanders, NevadaUSF (2020)

15. CB Jay Shaw, WisconsinUCLA (2021)