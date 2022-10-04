Read full article on original website
5 Things to Do this Week in Westfield-Southwick
Every week, Westfield-Southwick Macaroni KID shares five things to do with your kids in Westfield-Southwick over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick's picks for the five things to do in the Westfield-Southwick area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Book bunch...
Terror Trail & Trunk-or-Treat Festival - Oct 21 & 22
The Industry Sheriff's Youth Activities League, in partnership with the City of Industry and the Expo Center, will be hosting the 2nd Annual Terror Trail & Trunk-or-Treat Festival on Oct 21 and 22. What's happening at the Industry Hills Trails? Watch the full report from KCOI's Wanda Winters here: https://youtu.be/6bB_rG0C2PU.
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
10 Free Events in October 2022
Fall is here. I love October-it is such a wonderful time to be outside. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Use your extra money you save on going to events and buy more candy for Halloween! Enjoy this wonderful time of year.
5 Things to Do this Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every New Haven-Milford, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Macaroni Kid Craft: DIY Pinecone Flowers
My kids love to collect pinecones from our backyard so we always seem to have a bag full of them on our porch. If you've ever looked closely at a pinecone, you'll notice that they're actually quite beautiful. After years of admiring them in a bag, I decided it was finally time to spotlight them in a fall craft.
Fall Leaf Candle Jar
Take your family on a leaf hunt this fall. It can be in your own backyard or a local park. Spend an afternoon collecting leaves with shapes and colors that you love and then use them to create a candle jar that is the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
Tacoma Sportsmen's Club presents Trunk or Treat!
A safe place for children & our community to enjoy the weekend before Halloween.
Find Your Family Fun This Weekend (Oct 7 - 9, 2022)
There are a ton of great low-cost family fun activities to keep your kids entertained this long weekend. I've highlighted just a few below. Check out the full calendar for more great events. Have an event to submit? Please do so HERE. Macaroni KID Chestermere is a free local calendar,...
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Your Ultimate Fall Family Fun Guide 2022!
One of our favorite traditions here at @MacKidGlendale is the Fall Family Fun guide! We search high and low for fun fall activities for families to enjoy. There are a ton of local happenings in the locally this year but we will definitely include some worth the drive. Your pumpkin patches, fall festivals, carnivals and more will be here. The events calendar is packed and you can always head there for local pop ups, library events, craft fairs, farmers markets and more. To cut to the fall fun, you click on any picture below and it will take you straight to the action! It's a labor of love so please bookmark and share the info with a friend! (This list is being continually updated so make sure to check back weekly to Find your Family Fun or subscribe here to our newsletter to get the info sent straight to you inbox!) I'll personally have a booth at a ton of events so please stop by and say Hi, let me know you love Macaroni Kid and I might have a special surprise for you! Heading into the rest of the year is giveaway season so stay tuned! You can get even more content and live updates on our socials. (FB: @mackidglendale IG: @mackidglendale) Have a happy and safe Fall season! 🍂
A Note From Michelle 10-8-22
After all of this cold rain, it's time to get outside and enjoy the weekend! Sharp's at Waterford Farm is open and ready for you to stop by and visit their 530 acre working farm. It's the perfect time to take a hayride to pick-your-own-pumpkin while enjoying the weekend events the farm has to offer. Be sure to read our article this week for more details.
Trunk or Treat @ Inspiration Bible Church
Invite your friends and family and come on out to a safe place for your kids to enjoy candy, games, food trucks and more! It's FREE!
5 Reasons to Choose Meliá Orlando Celebration for Your Fall Getaway
Meliá Orlando Celebration is the perfect Florida vacation destination for all of your family’s needs, while creating memories that will last a lifetime. Recently I had the opportunity to spend a weekend with some of my fellow Macaroni KID publishers at Meliá Orlando Celebration relaxing, eating, having fun, and exploring Orlando. After the weekend I already have plans to bring my family back, and I wanted to share with you my top 5 reasons why I cannot wait to return.
WIN TIX! Four Mile Historic Park’s Spirits & Spirits Returns on Oct 22
Four Mile Historic Park’s Spirits & Spirits, a uniquely immersive Halloween-themed event giving attendees an opportunity to explore the grounds after dark while entering the otherworldly realm of Victorian Spiritualism, returns on October 22. Adult libations, delectable provisions, and fantastical amusements will be offered at this signature event at...
Fall & Halloween Fun Guide 2022
Halloween night comes but once a year but we’re seeing Halloween creeping up everywhere!. So I stirred and stirred our Macaroni Kid potions in a cauldron until -- boom! -- this list of spooky and not-so-spooky kid-friendly activities and events happening in our part of Long Island this October appeared. Use it to plan some wickedly family fun, and make sure to share with all your fiendish friends! You won’t want to miss a thing!
What the Elf?
Don’t miss out on this incredible elf kit made especially for 2022. Each single elf kit will accommodate one elf and/or child. So please order 2 elf kits for 2 elves/children, 3 elf kits for 3 elves/children, and so on. ELF KIT DETAILS:. Each elf activity will be labeled...
8 Ideas to Decorate Wagons, Wheelchairs, & Strollers This Halloween
There are some people who dress up for Halloween, and then there are some people who go all out. I admit I tend to associate more with the crazy creatives who challenge themselves to outdo their Halloween ensembles a little bit more each year. My family starts our planning by...
Canadian War Museum: October 2022
Here is what to explore at the Canadian War Museum this month. Ever wonder how military historians distill their research into a book? Join esteemed scholars as they discuss Studies in Canadian Military History, the joint publication series of the University of British Columbia Press and the Canadian War Museum.
