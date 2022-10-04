One of our favorite traditions here at @MacKidGlendale is the Fall Family Fun guide! We search high and low for fun fall activities for families to enjoy. There are a ton of local happenings in the locally this year but we will definitely include some worth the drive. Your pumpkin patches, fall festivals, carnivals and more will be here. The events calendar is packed and you can always head there for local pop ups, library events, craft fairs, farmers markets and more. To cut to the fall fun, you click on any picture below and it will take you straight to the action! It's a labor of love so please bookmark and share the info with a friend! (This list is being continually updated so make sure to check back weekly to Find your Family Fun or subscribe here to our newsletter to get the info sent straight to you inbox!) I'll personally have a booth at a ton of events so please stop by and say Hi, let me know you love Macaroni Kid and I might have a special surprise for you! Heading into the rest of the year is giveaway season so stay tuned! You can get even more content and live updates on our socials. (FB: @mackidglendale IG: @mackidglendale) Have a happy and safe Fall season! 🍂

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO