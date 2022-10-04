Penn State wrestling announces 2022-2023 schedule: Who do the Lions face, and when are the BJC matches?

In this file photo, Penn State head wrestling coach Cael Sanderson and assistant Cody Sanderson look on during a 2019 Nittany Lions match. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Penn State wrestling has released its 2022-2023 schedule. And, it includes a pair of dual meets at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions will begin their national title defense on Nov. 11. Lock Haven visits Rec Hall on that Friday night for a 7 p.m. match. The following weekend, the Lions head to the Black Knight Invitational, which is hosted by Army, on Sun., Nov. 20.

December sees Penn State taking the mat four times. The month starts with road trips to Rider and Lehigh on Fri., Dec. 2 and Sun., Dec. 4, respectively. A home match with Oregon State is scheduled for Sun., Dec. 11. The Lions will also return to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals, which will be held in New Orleans Mon., Dec. 19 – Tues., Dec. 20. Penn State will face two of Iowa State, North Carolina, Cornell, Oregon State, Central Michigan there in their pool. They will also face a team with a similar tournament record from the other side in a third match. The opponent will be either North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Cal Pol, as the tournament aims to not repeat in-season dual matches, which the Lions already have scheduled with Lehigh, Lock Haven, and Ohio State.

Penn State will wrestle both of its Bryce Jordan Center matches in January. It will host Michigan there on Fri., Jan. 20 and then welcome Iowa to the venue on Fri., Jan 27. Those matches are set for 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively. The Lions kick off the 2023 portion of their schedule with a 9 p.m. meet at Wisconsin on Fri., Jan. 6. They also welcome Michigan State to Rec Hall on Sun., Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.

Finally, the regular season ends with five matches in February.

Full 2022-2023 Penn State wrestling schedule

N0VEMBER

Fri. 11 LOCK HAVEN 7 p.m.

Sun. 20 Black Knight Open, West Point, N.Y. TBA

DECEMBER

Fri. 2 at Rider, Trenton, N.J. // CURE Arena 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 4 at Lehigh 2 p.m.

Sun. 11 OREGON STATE 2 p.m.

Mn.-Tu. 19-20 Collegiate Wrestling Duals

New Orleans, La. // Morial Convention Center

(Participating teams/subject to change — Red pool: Penn State, Iowa State, North Carolina, Cornell, Oregon State, Central Michigan. Blue pool: Ohio State, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Cal Poly, Lock Haven, Lehigh)

JANUARY

Fri. 6 at Wisconsin* 9 p.m.

Fri. 20 MICHIGAN* // BJC 7 p.m.

Sun. 22 MICHIGAN STATE* 1 p.m.

Fri. 27 IOWA* // BJC 8:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Fri. 3 at Ohio State* 7 p.m.

Sun. 5 at Indiana* TBA

Fri. 10 at Rutgers* TBA

Sun. 12 MARYLAND* 1 p.m.

Sun. 19 CLARION 1 p.m.