ANN ARBOR – David Behen, the former Michigan Chief Information Officer who created the Michigan Cyber Summit along with former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2011, joins MITech TV to talk about why it was done and where it is in October, when the Summit returns on Oct. 27 at the Surburban Showplace in Novi as part of the October Cyber Awareness month.

NOVI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO