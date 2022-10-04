Read full article on original website
State Cyber CSO Jayson Cavendish Updates Michigan Cyber Summit Oct. 27
LANSING – State of Michigan Chief Security Officer Jayson Cavendish joins Matt and Mike on MITech TV to provide a deep dive into the Michigan Cyber Summit scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Suburban Collection in Novi. He also announces several cybersecurity awards the state has received for its...
SensCy Offers Fractional Cybersecurity CIOs For Small And Medium Businesses
ANN ARBOR – David Behen, the former Michigan Chief Information Officer who created the Michigan Cyber Summit along with former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2011, joins MITech TV to talk about why it was done and where it is in October, when the Summit returns on Oct. 27 at the Surburban Showplace in Novi as part of the October Cyber Awareness month.
