2024 WR Gekyle Baker hitting recruiting radars

You may have heard of a little thing called the PBR Challenger Series, for those in the rodeo community, you may even say it’s a big deal. PBR, or the Professional Bull Riders, has transformed one of the fastest growing sports in America, into a worldwide phenomenon. Their events can be seen all over the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, and now they’re going to be right here in East Texas for the first time!

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO