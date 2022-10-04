ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsboro, TX

2024 WR Gekyle Baker hitting recruiting radars

By Justin Wells
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DqPv_0iLXb8SR00
Gekyle Baker. (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

There's a budding prospect in Brownsboro (Texas) for the 2024 cycle in wide receiver Gekyle Baker.

TYLER, TX
