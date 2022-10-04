ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum addresses concern over Bryce Young injury

By Sam Gillenwater
 5 days ago
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

The shoulder injury to Bryce Young has put Alabama in a tough spot. It looked like it could have cost them the game at Arkansas at one point. However, since the Crimson Tide was able to pull the win out in Fayetteville, the focus now shifts to what it could mean for the rest of the season. In Paul Finebaum’s opinion, he thinks the ramifications of it could be felt as early as this month.

Finebaum joined ‘KJM’ on ESPN to discuss Young’s injury. He said it is obviously going to have an effect on Young, and therefore Alabama’s season, because of how prolific a passer he is as a player.

“It’s a problem. He has an AC joint sprain…It affects his throw,” said Finebaum. “I mean Bryce Young’s the best passer in the country. It’s going to affect him.”

Young has picked right back up from during his Heisman campaign with his play this season. He has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on a 67.2% completion rate. His arm alone is a big reason as to why the Crimson Tide currently boast a Top-5 offense.

Finebaum doesn’t believe this will be a major concern during their game against Texas A&M this weekend. With that said, he thinks this could have a major impact on Alabama in two weeks’ time.

“It won’t matter this week. Again, Alabama is a three and a half touchdown favorite over A&M…But, next week, it will matter,” Finebaum said. “Alabama goes to Knoxville and they’ll play probably the most offensively explosive team in the country with Hendon Hooker. They could lose that game. That’s not a bold statement. Jalen Milroe is the backup. He’s amazing and he won the game for Alabama Saturday…He’s big, but he’s not a great passer. You get into a passing duel, a scoring duel with Josh Heupel at Tennessee? You’re probably going to lose. That’s really the biggest concern.”

The easiest way to avoid all the concerns is to ensure Young is as healthy as can be moving forward. Still, Alabama will their second game of a very difficult six-game stretch this weekend. They will need him to accomplish what they want to in the SEC as well as nationally. Only time will tell how he heals, though, and how it will affect the Crimson Tide as they really dive into conference play.

Comments / 1

