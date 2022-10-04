ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gerard Piqué is reportedly having issues with his employees at Kosmos

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Gerard Piqué is not only in the midst of controversy over his breakup with Shakira and his new relationship with Clara Chía Martí , but he would also be going through a complex situation with his company Kosmos Global Holding S.L.

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martin , the soccer player might be having problems in the company. It is reported that several employees have already submitted their resignations and there is general discontent among the workers, as they assure that the footballer no longer has the same interest in it as he did five years ago when he founded it.

“They assure that Gerard no longer goes to Kosmos as before, that he is not as committed to the company, and that there is a serious problem within,” the photographer revealed. “This week, there would have been a massive leak among the management team of Kosmos; people tell me that up to four workers would have left,” said Martin. He added that resignations inside Kosmos are likely to continue in the coming days. “Employees told Piqué that they are unhappy,” he said.

Until recently, Kosmos was known in the sports field for being the other facet of Piqué; however, after his relationship with Clara Chía Martí was revealed, she was the center of attention because she works for the company. Kosmos was founded in 2017 in partnership with Hiroshi Mikitani , owner of Rakuten, the largest online store in Japan.

In addition, Kosmos is being investigated for allegedly charging commissions in the millions following the organization of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, which will take place in January 2023.

Last March, the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial revealed that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) negotiated a commission of 24 million euros (around 26 million dollars) for Kosmos to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia for a few years.

During the investigations, the conversations between Piqué and the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales , were revealed, in which they allegedly reached agreements on the millionaire commissions for taking the soccer cup to the Middle East.

