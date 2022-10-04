Xs and Os: How Georgia surged past Missouri

Related
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
townandtourist.com
Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
Georgia 2022 general election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information. The election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
accesswdun.com
Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County
Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
fox5atlanta.com
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
6 Georgia high schools participating in pilot program that preps students for construction jobs
ATLANTA — Georgia high schools are currently tackling the construction workforce shortage with a new pilot program available to students. The Heavy Equipment Operator (H.E.O.) Simulator Program gives students hands-on industry training to prepare for careers in horizontal construction. The Georgia General Assembly funded the program in partnership with...
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
AOL Corp
This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why
A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds. Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant review website...
Atlanta is the best place to live in the U.S., new study shows
ATLANTA — What we’ve all known for years is finally (sorta) official: Atlanta is the best place to live in the United States. Money Magazine’s annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. has ranked the Peach State’s capital city at the top of the list.
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
Georgia Republicans and Democrats agree: Dobbins needs a new mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
