Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
Halloween, Harbor Hop And Much More In October At Lake Of The Ozarks!
October is here and so are the wonders of fall! With cooler weather and quieter waters, there's so much to do at Lake of the Ozarks as the leaves change! From Fall Harbor Hop to Fall Festivals, Lake of the Ozarks is perfect in October!. Plan your days at the...
Suits For Soldiers Lake Of The Ozarks! Lake Area Event Helps Veterans Look Sharp
Suits for Soldiers Lake Of The Ozarks, an annual event that provides military veterans with high-quality suits, is celebrating its third year at Lake of the Ozarks, and co-founders Jeanne Rackers and Paula Nienhueser want to give back to veterans and active military more this year than ever before. “It’s...
Miller County Murder Trial Is Moved To Laclede, Set For Nov. 28
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — The trial for a murder that took place in 2019 near Lake of the Ozarks received a change-of-venue this week, from Miller to Laclede County. Christopher English, 45, of Eldon, Mo., was charged in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia. In what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad near Kaiser, Mo., English along with 56-year-old William Lucas and 53-year-old Daniel Cole, both of Kaiser, have been charged with accessories to the crime. Charges of murder and armed criminal action were dismissed against Lucas and Cole. Lucas is serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to accessory of motor vehicle tampering. Cole faces a trial in October on charges of abandonment of a corpse.
