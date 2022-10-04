MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — The trial for a murder that took place in 2019 near Lake of the Ozarks received a change-of-venue this week, from Miller to Laclede County. Christopher English, 45, of Eldon, Mo., was charged in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia. In what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad near Kaiser, Mo., English along with 56-year-old William Lucas and 53-year-old Daniel Cole, both of Kaiser, have been charged with accessories to the crime. Charges of murder and armed criminal action were dismissed against Lucas and Cole. Lucas is serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to accessory of motor vehicle tampering. Cole faces a trial in October on charges of abandonment of a corpse.

MILLER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO