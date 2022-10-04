ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list.

Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.

But toward the bottom is where things get interesting. Kansas, which has been one of the great stories of the season, is No. 13 while Syracuse came in behind James Madison, which is in its second year of FBS play after making the jump last season.

Here’s where each undefeated team falls in ESPN’s rankings:

James Madison

Kansas to host College GameDay for TCU matchup

The people were asking for it and ESPN found a way to deliver. For the first time ever, College Gameday will be heading to Lawrence, Kansas to feature the Kansas Jayhawks. They will be taking on the TCU Horned Frogs for an undefeated showdown in the Big 12.

No, we’re not talking about basketball, where ESPN has sent College GameDay to town 10 different times. Football will get their shot to impress the country on Saturday.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 11 a.m., although ESPN will not have the broadcast rights. FS1 will show the game, where both teams will be looking to improve to 5-0. Nonetheless, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and, hopefully, Lee Corso will be in Lawrence this weekend.

As for TCU, this will mark the Horned Frogs’ eighth involvement in College GameDay but definitely the most unique. 2018 was the last, with a game against Ohio State taking place at AT&T Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in the previous seven appearances on the show. History will be on their side on Saturday, even if they’re on the road.