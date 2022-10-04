Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges and Warrant
A Kansas City man is facing a felony level drug charge and was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Office after being arrested Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Kansas City resident Jesse E. Rogers was arrested at 6:02 P.M. Wednesday on a charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshalls Office.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday
Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of a Spickard man and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on a felony charge and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation on October 4th. Thirty-two-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 11th.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Clinton County officers took a Kansas City man into custody Sunday night after a pursuit. According to a release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the officers encountered the vehicle traveling at speeds of 140 mph on Interstate 35 near the Holt exit. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated which led to Cameron before the vehicle turned back onto southbound I-35. The pursuit ended near Liberty after the spikes were deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies were on a routine patrol in the 3600 block of South Limit Avenue early Saturday morning when they observed a white male subject walking from the rear of a closed business. The male was holding a bicycle. Deputies pulled into Premier Realty Group, 3611 South Limit Avenue, to speak with the male subject. The subject in question, was identified as Jeremy Cass Andrews, 52, Homeless. Andrews stated he did not have a place to live, and he had been riding the bicycle all night. Andrews stated he had been in and out of parking lots along South Limit Avenue, looking for money on the ground. Deputies passed his information to Dispatch. Dispatch advised Andrews had an active warrant from Barry County for his arrest. Andrews was arrested for his Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance into a County Jail, and misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Andrews was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
kmmo.com
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ASSISTS IN APPREHENSION OF SEDALIA MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT IN COLORADO
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Denver Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with the service of an arrest warrant on a Sedalia man in the 200 block of East 32nd Street on Tuesday, October 4. Authorities made contact with 49-year-old Jason Groshart and...
KMZU
Carroll County searching for suspect in thefts
CARROLLTON, MO - Carroll County law enforcement is asking for public information regarding recent thefts in Carrollton. Footage shown from a local gas station depicts a white, male subject with a partial face covering, wanted by police. The images are posted on the Facebook pages of the Police, and Sheriff's...
Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
