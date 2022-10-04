Read full article on original website
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
49ers Week Four Grades
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
Golden Nuggets: Stage is set for Bosa vs Mayfield III
“Yeah we’re going to play Niner football,” Bosa said before breaking out in laughter. “That’s all I got, I got no trash talk this morning, it’s too early for that.”. “Both will be eligible to return to the active roster at any point in the...
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
Gipson: Four years in, Bosa on track for gold jacket
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa is on a blistering pace of continuing to blister opposing offenses. He has been doing since his arrival in the NFL in 2019 as the No. 2 overall pick of the 49ers. In 45 career games, including six in the postseason, Bosa has...
Shanahan offers updates on McKivitz, others after 49ers' win
Coach Kyle Shanahan had some good and bad news regarding injuries after the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who had taken over the left tackle position with All-Pro Trent Williams out due to a high ankle sprain, exited the game early with a knee injury. Shanahan reported via conference call on Tuesday that McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain and will be out approximately two months.
