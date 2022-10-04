ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FOX Sports

Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
Yardbarker

49ers Week Four Grades

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
msn.com

Golden Nuggets: Stage is set for Bosa vs Mayfield III

“Yeah we’re going to play Niner football,” Bosa said before breaking out in laughter. “That’s all I got, I got no trash talk this morning, it’s too early for that.”. “Both will be eligible to return to the active roster at any point in the...
NBC Sports

Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game

Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
NBC Sports

Gipson: Four years in, Bosa on track for gold jacket

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa is on a blistering pace of continuing to blister opposing offenses. He has been doing since his arrival in the NFL in 2019 as the No. 2 overall pick of the 49ers. In 45 career games, including six in the postseason, Bosa has...
NBC Sports

Shanahan offers updates on McKivitz, others after 49ers' win

Coach Kyle Shanahan had some good and bad news regarding injuries after the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who had taken over the left tackle position with All-Pro Trent Williams out due to a high ankle sprain, exited the game early with a knee injury. Shanahan reported via conference call on Tuesday that McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain and will be out approximately two months.
