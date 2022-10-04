Coach Kyle Shanahan had some good and bad news regarding injuries after the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who had taken over the left tackle position with All-Pro Trent Williams out due to a high ankle sprain, exited the game early with a knee injury. Shanahan reported via conference call on Tuesday that McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain and will be out approximately two months.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO