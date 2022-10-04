Read full article on original website
MATC Times
Avante Apartments
Avante Apartments, conveniently located on Milwaukee's East Side, offers distinctive, luxury amenities in the heart of the city's most sought-after neighborhood. Located on the corner of Jackson and Pleasant, Avante boasts Milwaukee’s best location with both the vibrant Brady and Water Street neighborhoods just steps from your door. Our spacious floor plans, contemporary finishes, along with our pet-friendly environment make Avante a great place to call home. Office Hours: Monday- Friday 9:00-5:00 Saturday and Sunday- By appointment Give us a call today! (414)-688-2292.
MATC Times
2000 W Good Hope Rd
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
MATC Times
4635 S 20th Street
Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included ****Fall move in SPECIAL**** - ****Fall move in Special $875/month for the 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $975/month for the 2nd 6 months of the 12 month lease! $500 security deposit****. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W...
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
MATC Times
1417 N. Prospect Avenue
Studio on Prospect Avenue - Included heat - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping.
A & J's Halloween house in Bay View returns with a Beetlejuice display
One of the best Halloween displays in Milwaukee, A & J's Halloween House, is back up for another year of spooktacular frights with a Beetlejuice theme.
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
milwaukeemag.com
A New Restaurant for Milwaukee’s Riverfront
A new restaurant opening in the Harbor District promises to be hot in more ways than one. When The Bridgewater Modern Grill (2011 S. First St.) makes it official debut – with a grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 25 – it will be in a location along the Kinnickinnic riverfront (hot), will feature menu items cooked in a 5-foot custom oak-fired grill (quite hot) and will have a 245-foot-long riverfront patio (even hotter, because it’ll be transformed, opening week, into a fall fest atmosphere). The interior space is sizable as well – it has 165 seats.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
MPD tows more than 100 vehicles under new tow policy
Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
WISN
Mystery of south side stench solved
MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
Waukesha residents weigh in on how the trial of Darrell Brooks is going
Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. An hour into the trial today Thursday, the mental competency of Darrell Brooks was brought up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
