Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
What Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Said About Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics continued their preseason play on Friday with a second meeting against the Charlotte Hornets and ex-point guard Kemba Walker made an appearance, sitting courtside during the action. Walker, who spent two seasons with the Celtics (2019-2021) after initially agreeing to a four-year max contract worth $141 million,...
NBA
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors after altercation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To New York
The NBA is all about capitalizing on opportunities. Right now, plenty of front offices around the NBA are eyeing the same opportunity. Specifically, we’re talking about the opportunity to draft one of Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson. Either of those prodigious talents has the potential to change a franchise’s...
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Hornets in third preseason tune-up
After a long trip to Japan where the Wizards battled the Warriors in two preseason games, the Wizards are back stateside and are headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their third preseason game. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO:...
NBA
Trail Blazers Head South To Take On Kings In Fourth Preseason Game
The Trail Blazers and Kings will meet four times in the regular season, with the first matchup occuring on opening night in Sacramento on October 19. The Kings will visit Portland later this season for consecutive games on March 29 and 31. - Sacramento won the season series against Portland in 2021-22, 2-1.
NBA
Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. Figueroa (6’6”, 200) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
FanJam Provides Memorable Opening Act for 2022-23 Pacers Season
Another Pacers season is underway and for the first time all year, Indiana fans filed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to get their first glimpse of the Blue & Gold at the annual FanJam presented by Gainbridge. Thousands of fans descended upon downtown for the popular free event. The first 5,000 people...
NBA
HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days. Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
ESPN's Andrew Lopez on preseason, Zion excitement | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez to talk about his experience covering the preseason game in Chicago, the Zion Williamson fandom ramping up, what he looks forward to with future player rotations, and reasons to get excited about the depth of the team going forward.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy expects to play vs. Pistons
New Orleans fans would love to see the Pelicans’ talented, full-strength lineup together in preseason, but that won’t be the case Friday, because guard CJ McCollum has already been ruled out due to right ankle soreness. However, second-year forward Trey Murphy said after Friday’s morning shootaround that he expects to play vs. Detroit (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/7/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 7, 2022. CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons. New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than...
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC 131, ADL 98
In the first chance for Oklahoma City fans to watch the 2022-23 Thunder in action inside Paycom Center, the Thunder hosted a foreign foe, but a familiar team to one player—Josh Giddey. The second-year Thunder guard’s former team, the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL, were coming into town off a win over the Phoenix Suns but the Thunder handled them from the very start. Thanks to a 35-16 opening quarter, the OKC’s momentum rolled into a 40-point lead that was never threatened. Despite playing its third game in four nights and on the second night of a back to back, the Thunder executed on defense and got some electric shotmaking in a 131-98 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and given a notice to appear in court. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
NBA
Spurs practice, fair brings a bit of joy to Uvalde, Texas
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The smallest gesture can have a huge impact. That was reaffirmed to the San Antonio Spurs when the team held an open practice and community fair in Uvalde, Texas. It was 137 days ago that the small town, 88 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio,...
NBA
Jalen Suggs Sustains Left Knee Capsule Sprain and Bone Bruise
DALLAS – Eager to level up with his Orlando Magic teammates this season, guard Jalen Suggs’ quest to make a leap in his sophomore campaign has momentarily been put on hold. While attempting to set a ball screen for Paolo Banchero with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter...
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 61
Greetings preseason enthusiasts. With three exhibition games in the books and two yet to be played, there were plenty of topics to get to on the 61st edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below... This week, Brooke Olzendam and I give our thoughts on the...
Comments / 0