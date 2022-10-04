Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO