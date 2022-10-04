Read full article on original website
T T
4d ago
Add 10 to boebert. Media and pollsters are so emotionally drunk against boebert they doubt every way to diminish her lead
Reply(1)
3
Related
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
coloradopols.com
Who Will Win the Race for CO-07? (10/7)
Now, it’s time to vote again. Colorado’s new eighth congressional district is the most competitive federal race in the state. Will Democratic State Sen. Brittany Pettersen succeed retiring Rep. Ed Perlmutter, or will Republican guy Erik Aadland be the winner?. *Remember, as always with our totally non-scientific polls,...
coloradopols.com
Who Will Win the Race for Governor? (10/6)
The last time we asked this question, here’s what you thought. Given the catastrophic meltdown of Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign, we’re rewording this poll question. Who will win the race for Governor in November? Will it be incumbent Democrat Jared Polis, or incumbent Democrat Jared Polis?
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopols.com
Ganahl Speaking at John Birch Society Event
(Old-school extremism, meet Heidi Ganahl — Promoted by Colorado Pols) Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is speaking at an event this evening featuring a presentation by far-right conspiracist group, The John Birch Society (JBS). Joining Ganahl is talk radio host and Colorado’s RNC Committeeman Randy Corporon, state Rep. Mark Baisley (R-Roxborough Park) who is running for state senate, another talk radio host, former U.S. Senate hopeful Deborah Flora, and Turning Point USA’s Gabby Reichardt.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
coloradopols.com
Ganahl Finally Goes Up On Television (Barely)
Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl took time out from her busy schedule of making baseless allegations about “furries” in schools to film her first television ad of the cycle. You can watch the ad below after the jump…which might be about the only place you’ll see it....
coloradopols.com
New Story Examines History of Ganahl’s Furry Obsession
Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl spent much of the last 10 days obsessing about a mythical problem of “furries” in classrooms across Colorado, in the process turning her campaign radioactive and cementing her reputation as a complete lunatic who shouldn’t be anywhere the levers of government.
RELATED PEOPLE
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP candidate for governor, says abortion should be rare but not illegal
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, said Tuesday she would like abortions to be rare and safe, but not illegal. “It would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal, the way they said it before,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party
Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradopols.com
Boebert Jumps Aboard Furry Panic Wagon, Because Of Course
(Promoted by Colorado Pols) By Sharon Sullivan for the Colorado Times Recorder U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”
Dr. Oz campaign claims Fetterman lied during 'Big K Morning Show' interview
The Dr. Memhet Oz’s campaign is responding after an exclusive interview on KDKA Radio with Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman on “The Big K Morning Show” with Larry Richert and Marty Griffin.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
clayconews.com
Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"
Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradopols.com
Caption This Photo: Boebert (Hopefully Not) Squishing A Tarantula
It’s that time of year in southeast Colorado, politicians eager to show they’re not afraid of creepy crawlies:. Kidding aside, we assume no tarantulas were harmed in the making of this photo. The tarantula certainly hopes so. 7 Community Comments, Facebook Comments. Comment from your Facebook account. You...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Comments / 9