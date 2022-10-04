ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 9

T T
4d ago

Add 10 to boebert. Media and pollsters are so emotionally drunk against boebert they doubt every way to diminish her lead

Reply(1)
3
Related
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Who Will Win the Race for CO-07? (10/7)

Now, it’s time to vote again. Colorado’s new eighth congressional district is the most competitive federal race in the state. Will Democratic State Sen. Brittany Pettersen succeed retiring Rep. Ed Perlmutter, or will Republican guy Erik Aadland be the winner?. *Remember, as always with our totally non-scientific polls,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Who Will Win the Race for Governor? (10/6)

The last time we asked this question, here’s what you thought. Given the catastrophic meltdown of Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign, we’re rewording this poll question. Who will win the race for Governor in November? Will it be incumbent Democrat Jared Polis, or incumbent Democrat Jared Polis?
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopols.com

Ganahl Speaking at John Birch Society Event

(Old-school extremism, meet Heidi Ganahl — Promoted by Colorado Pols) Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is speaking at an event this evening featuring a presentation by far-right conspiracist group, The John Birch Society (JBS). Joining Ganahl is talk radio host and Colorado’s RNC Committeeman Randy Corporon, state Rep. Mark Baisley (R-Roxborough Park) who is running for state senate, another talk radio host, former U.S. Senate hopeful Deborah Flora, and Turning Point USA’s Gabby Reichardt.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Ganahl Finally Goes Up On Television (Barely)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl took time out from her busy schedule of making baseless allegations about “furries” in schools to film her first television ad of the cycle. You can watch the ad below after the jump…which might be about the only place you’ll see it....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

New Story Examines History of Ganahl’s Furry Obsession

Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl spent much of the last 10 days obsessing about a mythical problem of “furries” in classrooms across Colorado, in the process turning her campaign radioactive and cementing her reputation as a complete lunatic who shouldn’t be anywhere the levers of government.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kristol
manchesterinklink.com

Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
ELECTIONS
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican#U S Senate#Cd 8#Gop#Democratic#Keating Research
coloradopols.com

Boebert Jumps Aboard Furry Panic Wagon, Because Of Course

(Promoted by Colorado Pols) By Sharon Sullivan for the Colorado Times Recorder U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
clayconews.com

Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"

Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
coloradopols.com

Caption This Photo: Boebert (Hopefully Not) Squishing A Tarantula

It’s that time of year in southeast Colorado, politicians eager to show they’re not afraid of creepy crawlies:. Kidding aside, we assume no tarantulas were harmed in the making of this photo. The tarantula certainly hopes so. 7 Community Comments, Facebook Comments. Comment from your Facebook account. You...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
K99

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy