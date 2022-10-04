Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Related
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Predators, Sharks open NHL season in Prague
The 2022-23 NHL season is set to get underway on the other side of the world when the San Jose
Hertl to lead Sharks against Predators in hometown Prague
PRAGUE (AP) — After the San Jose Sharks missed the NHL playoffs for a third straight season, Tomas Hertl is determined to turn things around. Starting the new season in front of his hometown fans only adds to his motivation. The Sharks and the Nashville Predators will open the regular season with matches on Friday and Saturday at Prague’s O2 Arena as part of the league’s return to Europe for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m glad I have a chance to play here, it might not happen again,” Hertl said after a training in front of a cheering crowd on Thursday.
NHL
Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series
PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Sharks 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
BERLIN -- Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against Eisbaren Berlin in the NHL Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made nine saves in 31:25. He was replaced by Kaapo...
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
NHL
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Steeves, Nylander, Tavares & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at Alex Steeves’ background, both within the organization and prior to his signing. Second, I’ll share some not-surprising news (at least to me) that William Nylander is being tried out at the center – at least until John Tavares returns.
Yardbarker
Brad Treliving spoke about Johnny Gaudreau, Darryl Sutter and the Flames locker room on Spittin Chiclets
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was interviewed on the “Spittin Chiclets” podcast on Tuesday. The winner of the 2022 off-season sat down for a lengthy 45-minute interview where he discussed the off-season, the dressing room, working in Arizona with Don Maloney and bringing in Darryl Sutter to coach the team.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
Caps Take on Wings at Cap One
After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
Comments / 0