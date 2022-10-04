Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Florida lawmakers say they'll free up more money for Hurricane Ian relief
Florida lawmakers plan to pump more money into a new state disaster-relief fund, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has been running through to speed recovery from Hurricane Ian. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday the Joint Legislative Budget Commission will hold an emergency meeting next week to release an additional $360 million into the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, which was established this year with $500 million.
wfsu.org
Florida school districts impacted by Hurricane Ian get flexibility in enrollment counts
School districts that closed for at least a day because of Hurricane Ian will have flexibility related to reporting enrollment, the state Department of Education said Wednesday. Districts periodically report to the state enrollment numbers and information such as how many classrooms are open, a requirement that can affect funding.
