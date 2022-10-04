ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wfsu.org

Florida lawmakers say they'll free up more money for Hurricane Ian relief

Florida lawmakers plan to pump more money into a new state disaster-relief fund, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has been running through to speed recovery from Hurricane Ian. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday the Joint Legislative Budget Commission will hold an emergency meeting next week to release an additional $360 million into the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, which was established this year with $500 million.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy