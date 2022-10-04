Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband No Longer Wants to Keep Divorce Private
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, has moved to withdraw a motion seeking to seal documents in their ongoing divorce case, meaning the matter could remain public. “Petitioner Perry Greene, by and through his undersigned counsel and hereby files this Withdraw of Motion to File Under Seal in Civil Action,” reads a court filing summited Monday afternoon and obtained by The Daily Beast. The law firm representing the Greene family, Harris Divorce Law, told The Daily Beast, when asked about the filing, “It’s really funny because it’s none of your business.” A Greene spokesperson didn’t return a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce after 27 years: ‘Marriage is a wonderful thing’
The husband of outspoken Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed for divorce Wednesday after 27 years of marriage, according to the pair’s hometown paper, the Rome News-Tribune. Perry Greene reportedly said that their union is “irretrievably broken” and filed a motion to seal his filing, which he said contains...
Comments / 0