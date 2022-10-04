Read full article on original website
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.
Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
Southern California says farewell to James’ Beach, iconic LGBTQ space
James’ Beach, a Venice restaurant known as much for the queer community it fostered, shut down last month after 26 years. The closure comes as the pandemic forced bars and restaurants across Southern California to shutter, or crowdfund to stay afloat. But Eater LA writer Mona Holmes says James’ Beach wasn’t a pandemic casualty. The restaurant’s owners, couple James Evans and Daniel Samakow, were just ready to move on.
How Tapatío went from an LA staple to a nationwide favorite
Simply, known as the Tapatío man the Mexican horseman with a signature look has helped unite many nationwide. However, it isn't his unique style that has connected many across the United States — it's what he's selling. Tapatío hot sauce is a Los Angeles staple and has become an essential pantry item for so many homes across the U.S. Vice President of Tapatío Foods Luis Saveedra said his father Luis Saveedra Sr. started the small business in Maywood, Calif. back in 1971. At the time, it was his side hustle."My father would take a bottle to work and all his co-workers would...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story
Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
The Ladies Are Back! EstrellaTV Hit Reality Series Rica Famosa Latina Returns for a New Season
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The drama is back! Rica Famosa Latina – the fan-favorite, gossip-driving reality series – returns to EstrellaTV for a sixth season. Back from a four-year hiatus, the new season explores the lives of six wealthy and socially famous Latina women in Los Angeles and Mexico, and their high-flying, larger-than-life world of bubbles, Botox, and bling. The season will premiere across all EstrellaTV platforms – including the EstrellaTV App – on Sunday, October 16, with the EstrellaTV broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. EstrellaTV is the national broadcast television network of leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company Estrella Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005356/en/ Rica Famosa Latina season six on EstrellaTV, premiering Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m./8 p.m.CT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.
L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
Astra Lumina Brings The Stars To Earth In A Magical Nighttime Adventure, Coming To LA In December
Stargazing is one thing, but Astra Lumina—a new night walk experience from renowned studio Moment Factory—sets visitors off on a nighttime journey to discover the illuminating wonder of the stars. The celebrated Lumina Night Walk series has wowed millions across the globe, and this highly-anticipated experience will make its California debut in Los Angeles on December 8th. This is the experience you’ve been waiting for, and you can join the waitlist to get access to tickets before they’re widely available! Going for a nighttime stroll under the stars is a great way to center oneself and rediscover a childlike wonder that we can often forget in the bustle of everyday life. Astra Lumina takes this wonder one step further, pulling the stars down to Earth with a stunning blend of art, technology, and scenography. As you step into the mysterious world of Astra Lumina, you will embark on an elevating emotional journey that will leave you forever transformed.
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
Willie Mae’s Scotch House Brings Their Famous Fried Chicken To Los Angeles
Willie Mae’s, originally just a bar, was founded in 1957 by Willie Mae Seaton; the now-famous restaurant wasn’t added to the business until the 70s. The institution thrived, and, in 2005, Seaton was honored with a James Beard Award for “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.”
A New Fairfax Burger Contender Slings Brisket-Blend Patties Topped With Dijonnaise
Another burger challenger has set up shop on Fairfax, joining nearby patty slingers Extra Market, Burgers 99, and Golden State at Cofax in LA’s ever-growing burger game: Trophies Burger Club is a project from chef-partner Geo Delgado (Gusto, Everson Royce Bar, Here & Now), owner Francis Miranda (co-founder and co-owner of Nightshade and Daybird), and Robert Panlilio (co-founder of streetwear brand Crooks & Castles). Trophies is located in the space formerly occupied by Vowburger, a plant-based burger place.
