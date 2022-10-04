Stargazing is one thing, but Astra Lumina—a new night walk experience from renowned studio Moment Factory—sets visitors off on a nighttime journey to discover the illuminating wonder of the stars. The celebrated Lumina Night Walk series has wowed millions across the globe, and this highly-anticipated experience will make its California debut in Los Angeles on December 8th. This is the experience you’ve been waiting for, and you can join the waitlist to get access to tickets before they’re widely available! Going for a nighttime stroll under the stars is a great way to center oneself and rediscover a childlike wonder that we can often forget in the bustle of everyday life. Astra Lumina takes this wonder one step further, pulling the stars down to Earth with a stunning blend of art, technology, and scenography. As you step into the mysterious world of Astra Lumina, you will embark on an elevating emotional journey that will leave you forever transformed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO