ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Death toll soars after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, soared above 40 Saturday, as President Joe Biden heads to Florida later in the week to survey the devastation. Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Florida on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, but the couple will first head to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the destruction from a different storm, Hurricane Fiona, which struck the US territory last month.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#National Hurricane Center#U S Economy#Hurricanes#Treasury
The Independent

Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cheddar.com

Why Kim Kardashian Is in Trouble for Promoting Cryptocurrency

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down on celebrity endorsements of cryptocurrencies, with reality TV star Kim Kardashian becoming the latest after she agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine for promoting a coin without disclosing she was paid to do so. Cheddar News speaks with Katrina Prokopy, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Coinsquare, who breaks down the settlement.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Where the hurricane risk is growing

The scientific uncertainties in long-term projections of hurricanes remain substantial, writes Adam H. Sobel, an atmospheric scientist. But it is not going in a good direction for US hurricane risk, he says.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy