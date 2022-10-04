Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Death toll soars after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, soared above 40 Saturday, as President Joe Biden heads to Florida later in the week to survey the devastation. Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Florida on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, but the couple will first head to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the destruction from a different storm, Hurricane Fiona, which struck the US territory last month.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Massive Storm Surge: 'Like Inside the Titanic'
In Florida, cars have been submerged and homes battered by the flooding created by the Category 4 storm. Water levels are continuing to climb.
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Orlene intensifies to a hurricane, elevates flooding concerns in western Mexico
Hurricane Orlene, the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season, formed early Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm is on a path to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Mexico. Moisture from Orlene may even go on to work its way into the United States.
Woman Backed for Leaving Husband in Hospital During Hurricane
"By your post, sounds like you live in Florida or wherever the hurricane is hitting, someone needs to prepare," one user commented.
Storm makes second landfall as hurricane, now in South Carolina, as the death toll in Florida grows
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian on Friday made its second landfall, this time in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm, even as Florida continues to recover from the devastation of the first landfall. The storm was downgraded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cheddar.com
Why Kim Kardashian Is in Trouble for Promoting Cryptocurrency
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down on celebrity endorsements of cryptocurrencies, with reality TV star Kim Kardashian becoming the latest after she agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine for promoting a coin without disclosing she was paid to do so. Cheddar News speaks with Katrina Prokopy, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Coinsquare, who breaks down the settlement.
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
Opinion: Where the hurricane risk is growing
The scientific uncertainties in long-term projections of hurricanes remain substantial, writes Adam H. Sobel, an atmospheric scientist. But it is not going in a good direction for US hurricane risk, he says.
Comments / 0