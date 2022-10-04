Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Mount Juliet for a Wilson County war on the gridiron, as The Lebanon Blue Devils travel 13 miles to take on the Golden Bears. This game may not mean much in the way of district standings right now, but you better believe it matters to […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Mount Juliet Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

LEBANON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO