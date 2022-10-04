Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off epic troll job at LSU’s stadium
A Tennessee Vols fan revealed on Twitter this week that a fellow UT fan pulled off an epic troll job in LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Twitter user @BriantheMost23 tweeted out a story that one of his friends that installs jumbotrons and is a Vols fan left a prog Tennessee message in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Savannah Tribune
Rouse Has Breakout Game
Tennessee State’s offense ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers 28-27 overtime loss to Lane in a game played on October 1 in Nashville. Leading the way for TSU was Richmond Hill’s Jalen Rouse who led all Tiger rushers with 109 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown in the contest, picking up 4.4 yards per carry. Rouse, who scored on a four yard run early in the third quarter, also caught a pass for 10 yards.
WBBJ
Lane College names Mr. and Miss Homecoming
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Monday evening, Lane College held a special ceremony where the college’s royalty was recognized with the coronation of “Mr. and Miss Homecoming.”. Additional homecoming activities continue throughout the week, including a homecoming parade on...
Graphic describing new hair rule sparks concern among some high school coaches
A graphic shown in at least one TSSAA basketball coach and referee rules meeting depicting Black athletes' hairstyles sparked controversy among some coaches.
Tennessee football: Uniform combination for LSU game an interesting choice
Although it’s not the first time they have worn this combination away from home, it’s the first time they are wearing them on the road. Tennessee football is rolling out one of its signature uniforms, and the notable return of them will happen Saturday at the LSU Tigers.
WBBJ
Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
atozsports.com
How Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of LSU’s matchup with Tennessee
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of his team’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Kelly met with reporters earlier this week to discuss LSU’s upcoming game against Tennessee. The first-year Tigers head coach told reporters that he’s urged LSU...
WBBJ
Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week. Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party. “This is the midnight breakfast, and the...
1045thezone.com
Cumulus Media Announces New Starting Lineup for Mornings on Nashville Sports Talk Station 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM
Popular TV Sports Anchor Kayla Anderson and Local Sports Broadcasting Phenom Will Boling to Join Former NFL Offensive Lineman and Vol for Life Ramon Foster as Morning Co-Hosts. NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 — 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM, CUMULUS MEDIA’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announces that it will bring together an exciting new team of popular sports broadcasters to kick off mornings on the station. Joining 104.5 The Zone favorite, Ramon Foster – the recently retired 11-year NFL offensive lineman and Vol for Life – as Morning Co-Hosts are Kayla Anderson and Will Boling. The new morning show will debut on 104.5 The Zone on October 5th from 6:00am-10:00am.
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Mount Juliet Preview
Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Mount Juliet for a Wilson County war on the gridiron, as The Lebanon Blue Devils travel 13 miles to take on the Golden Bears. This game may not mean much in the way of district standings right now, but you better believe it matters to […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Mount Juliet Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Riverdale High School mourns loss of coach
The school announced Mr. Stephen Williams has passed away unexpectedly.
Tennessee Tribune
HBCU Love Between Cheerleader and Trombonist
A student at an HBCU gains so much from the experience. In addition to providing a plethora of options, it also forges an unending link in the chain of networking and pride in our nation’s Black History. At a Nashville HBCU Young Alumni Mixer in 2015, former Tennessee State...
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars… The post Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
clarksvillenow.com
Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
State charter school board overrules Metro Schools
A state board voted Wednesday to overrule the Metro Nashville school board, approving two new privately operated charter schools in southeast Nashville that local school officials say they don't need.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Recognized as a Global Academic Leader, Receives Prestigious Fulbright HBCU Title
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — For the third consecutive year, Tennessee State University has been selected as a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader. TSU receives the honor from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and is recognized for demonstrating exemplary work with its foreign exchange program for students, faculty and staff.
Tennessee Tribune
Scarritt Bennett Center Continues to Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Scarritt Integration
NASHVILLE, TN — Scarritt Bennett Center will host its Inaugural Radical Change Banquet on Saturday, October 15, at 6 pm (CT). Scarritt ceased being a college and graduate school institution in 1987 and emerged as Scarritt Bennett Center in 1988. Scarritt College for Christian Workers was founded in 1878...
Radio Ink
New Voices On The Zone Nashville
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
