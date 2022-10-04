ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic were exhilarated on draft night to be able to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They believe that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward possesses a unique blend of coordination, craftiness, finesse, fluidity, power, and vision that make him a force on the offensive end, while also having the tools to be a versatile and effective defender. Now, it’s even more evident that the Magic are not alone in their assessment.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO