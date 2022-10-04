ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼

Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Jamal Crawford joins WBD Sports as analyst across multiple platforms

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year featured as an NBA analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms.
NBA
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Inside the Lab with Jamal Richardson

Justin and Carter are joined by basketball trainer Jamal Richardson of JMR Basketball to discuss what's it's like working with current Cavaliers Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, break down what fans should expect from their games and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 season, 3.0

With preseason action underway, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season. Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.
NBA
NBA

NBA GM Survey Shows League Is High on Banchero and Orlando Magic’s Young Core

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic were exhilarated on draft night to be able to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They believe that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward possesses a unique blend of coordination, craftiness, finesse, fluidity, power, and vision that make him a force on the offensive end, while also having the tools to be a versatile and effective defender. Now, it’s even more evident that the Magic are not alone in their assessment.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Hornets Waive Isaiah Whaley

October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward Isaiah Whaley. Whaley, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on September 12, starred at Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, appeared in 138 games (72 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) at UConn, averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. A 6-9 forward, Whaley earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging career-highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (2.6). He was a part of the Hornets’ NBA 2K23 Summer League roster but did not see action. Whaley appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets and grabbed one rebound in four minutes played.
CHARLOTTE, NC

