Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
NBA
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼
Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Downplays Anthony Davis Back Injury
Should L.A. fans be worried?
NBA
Jamal Crawford joins WBD Sports as analyst across multiple platforms
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year featured as an NBA analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms.
NBA・
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
The Jazzman remembers his early NBA days.
Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season
Pelicans Fans are eager for season to start.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Inside the Lab with Jamal Richardson
Justin and Carter are joined by basketball trainer Jamal Richardson of JMR Basketball to discuss what's it's like working with current Cavaliers Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, break down what fans should expect from their games and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley still has a relationship with his LA Clippers teammates
NBA
Will the Magic Rank High in the NBA This Season in 3-Pointers Attempted?
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s record for most 3-pointers attempted in a single game is 58, set on the last day of the 2021-22 regular season against the Miami Heat. They took more than 50 3-pointers three times last season, in fact – something they had never done in franchise history before.
Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
Rudy Gobert will play in Thursday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 season, 3.0
With preseason action underway, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season. Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.
NBA・
NBA
NBA GM Survey Shows League Is High on Banchero and Orlando Magic’s Young Core
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic were exhilarated on draft night to be able to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They believe that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward possesses a unique blend of coordination, craftiness, finesse, fluidity, power, and vision that make him a force on the offensive end, while also having the tools to be a versatile and effective defender. Now, it’s even more evident that the Magic are not alone in their assessment.
NBA
Hornets Waive Isaiah Whaley
October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward Isaiah Whaley. Whaley, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on September 12, starred at Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, appeared in 138 games (72 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) at UConn, averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. A 6-9 forward, Whaley earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging career-highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (2.6). He was a part of the Hornets’ NBA 2K23 Summer League roster but did not see action. Whaley appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets and grabbed one rebound in four minutes played.
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
NBA
Maccabi Ra'anana Head to Portland for the Trail Blazers' Third Preseason Game
After starting out preseason with two losses in back-to-back games, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) will play their final home preseason game of 2022 when they host Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League Thursday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. SERIES NOTES. • Tonight's...
