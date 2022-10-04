Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3
Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
Elon Musk Just Debuted Tesla's First Humanoid Robot: 'A Fundamental Transformation for Civilization As We Know It.'
A prototype called 'Optimus' walked on stage at Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation. Musk expects to sell the bots for under $20,000.
Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe
Elon Musk rarely forgets. And Tesla's (TSLA) billionaire CEO certainly doesn't forget those who have opposed him or his companies. To ensure they don't keep a short memory, he reminds them of the disputes that have pitted them against each other. No schadenfreude here; he doesn't revel in their difficulties....
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In response, Twitter said it intends to close...
Cathie Wood's Confidence In Tesla 'Couldn't Be Higher,' Says Elon Musk-Led Automaker Sits In 'Driver's Seat' Of EV Boom
Tesla Inc TSLA is still Ark Invest's largest holding, and founder and CEO Cathie Wood remains as bullish as ever on the Elon Musk-led company. What To Know: Ark Invest's success has been largely tied to Tesla, as Wood was an early supporter of the EV company. Ark spent most of last year trimming its Tesla position, but Wood has been buying Tesla stock again in recent months.
Elon Musk Says It's Important He Can Be Fired
Tesla's CEO showed off some new technology that brings the world a little closer to a "Terminator" scenario. Elon Musk held a coming-out party for Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot, called Optimus, at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) day Friday. In a presentation, the robot walked, waved, and moved...
How would Elon Musk change Twitter?
Elon Musk's turbulent romance with Twitter may finally be heading to the altar, with the world's richest person now close to finalizing a deal for the social media platform he first tried to buy in the spring for $44 billion. Musk appears to have plenty of ideas for turning around...
Elon Musk Officially Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Here's something to tweet about: There's been a change in Elon Musk's plans. Six months—and a series of ups and downs—later, the Tesla CEO's proposed $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform is officially moving forward.
Aside From EVs, How Does Tesla Make Money In 2022?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk Reverses Course to Revive Twitter Deal
Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped over 22% yesterday and are flat in pre-market trading after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy the company at the original price. In an amended regulatory filing by Twitter, the company said Musk has agreed to move forward with his $44 billion deal or $54.20 per share. The Twitter filing included a letter from Musk that said he “intends to proceed closing the transaction” originally reached in April. The letter also said he will complete the deal as long as he receives the financing he originally secured, and as long as a Delaware Chancery court adjourns Twitter’s case against him.
What will Elon Musk’s ‘everything app’ be like after he buys Twitter?
Elon Musk has said that his decision to purchase Twitter is part of the plan to turn the platform into an “everything app”.As news broke of his decision to go ahead with the takeover deal after months of public sparring with the platform – and just weeks before a legal case on the issue – Mr Musk tweeted that buying the site was “an accelerant” to creating an app called X. Mr Musk has had access to the X.com domain since 2000, during which time he was working on PayPal.The Tesla boss has spoken broadly in the past about his...
Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
In Reversal, Elon Musk Agrees To Buy Twitter for $44 Billion
Elon Musk has changed course and agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion ahead of a scheduled trial, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The Tesla CEO proposed moving forward with a widely publicized deal to buy Twitter in a letter filed with the SEC, and the company says it plans to close the deal. The buyout puts to rest a testy, months-long legal battle between the billionaire and the San Francisco-based social media firm that has raised questions over the company’s future in the city.
Elon Musk presented the humanoid robot that can change the world in Tesla Day
Elon Musk (video) presented the humanoid robot that, in the future, could be part of the daily life of millions of people.At the moment, this is a prototype in an early phase, but in the future it could benefit from many improvements.
