Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Denison returns to district play against Terrell
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the field this week when they travel to Terrell. This will be a key district game for Denison coming off their bye week. The Jackets fell to Lovejoy two weeks ago and have had some time to contemplate that one.
KLTV
Kilgore coach says players' love for each other is team's strength
Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition before the game.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Former Royals manager Mike Matheny: We made strides, but not soon enough or fast enough
Matheny said of his firing: “I felt that as soon as Dayton (Moore) was let go that this was inevitable.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
texashsfootball.com
Week 6 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week
Grand Saline was looking to stay undefeated in district play this past weekend but faced a tough test against a 5-0 Edgewood team in the Highway 80 Rivalry. That challenge looked even more daunting as Edgewood jumped out to a 17-0 second quarter lead. However, Grand Saline quarterback Preston Anderson...
CW33 NewsFix
High School Football Showdown on CW33: Garland vs. Garland Namaan Forest
Garland Owls (4-2) Last season, the Garland Owls went undefeated in district play to clinch a playoff spot. Despite falling short in playoffs, the Owls were energized into the off season and ready to get back to work as soon as the new season started this fall. The Owls have posted incredible victories this season so far against the likes of Birdville (23-13, non-district), North Garland (38-32, district), Lakeview Centennial (35-21, district), and Rowlett (19-0, district). However, last week the team lost a tough district match against Wylie East (34-7).
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marquee Matchup: Tuloso Midway (5-1) vs. Alice (4-1)
Our week 7 Marquee Matchup between the Alice Coyotes and Tuloso-Midway Warriors kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Alice Memorial Stadium.
Comments / 0