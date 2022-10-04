ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Denison returns to district play against Terrell

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the field this week when they travel to Terrell. This will be a key district game for Denison coming off their bye week. The Jackets fell to Lovejoy two weeks ago and have had some time to contemplate that one.
DENISON, TX
KLTV

Kilgore coach says players' love for each other is team's strength

Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition before the game.
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Rangers#Nhl#Nba#Yankees#Phillies#Houston Astros#Nfl#The Los Angeles Rams#Franklin#Winnsboro
texashsfootball.com

Week 6 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week

Grand Saline was looking to stay undefeated in district play this past weekend but faced a tough test against a 5-0 Edgewood team in the Highway 80 Rivalry. That challenge looked even more daunting as Edgewood jumped out to a 17-0 second quarter lead. However, Grand Saline quarterback Preston Anderson...
EDGEWOOD, TX
CW33 NewsFix

High School Football Showdown on CW33: Garland vs. Garland Namaan Forest

Garland Owls (4-2) Last season, the Garland Owls went undefeated in district play to clinch a playoff spot. Despite falling short in playoffs, the Owls were energized into the off season and ready to get back to work as soon as the new season started this fall. The Owls have posted incredible victories this season so far against the likes of Birdville (23-13, non-district), North Garland (38-32, district), Lakeview Centennial (35-21, district), and Rowlett (19-0, district). However, last week the team lost a tough district match against Wylie East (34-7).
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6

As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
MANSFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy