Garland Owls (4-2) Last season, the Garland Owls went undefeated in district play to clinch a playoff spot. Despite falling short in playoffs, the Owls were energized into the off season and ready to get back to work as soon as the new season started this fall. The Owls have posted incredible victories this season so far against the likes of Birdville (23-13, non-district), North Garland (38-32, district), Lakeview Centennial (35-21, district), and Rowlett (19-0, district). However, last week the team lost a tough district match against Wylie East (34-7).

GARLAND, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO