ROAD CLOSURES ON DAY OF SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH FOR EVERSOURCE MARATHON
HARTFORD, CONN (October 4, 2022) – Today, Mayor Luke Bronin and the Hartford Police Department announced a list of roadways that will be closed to vehicular traffic both prior to and during the 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.
“We are excited to welcome thousands of runners to Hartford next weekend for the 29th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon,” said Mayor Bronin. “The Marathon brings people from all across our state and across the region and the country, and it’s an important tradition and a powerful generator of economic activity. I want to thank Eversource and the Hartford Marathon Foundation, and all its volunteers, as well as our police, public works department, fire department, and the entire City of Hartford team, for their tireless work making the Hartford Marathon successful and fun for everyone. As part of preparations to make sure the day of the race runs as smoothly as possible, we will be closing select roads to vehicular traffic in the days leading up to the marathon as well as on race day, so we urge everyone to look at the road closures early and plan accordingly.”
"In conjunction with our partners in Hartford, we appreciate the support of the communities, residents and businesses who open up their streets to allow thousands of people to safely participate in the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, a community event with a long history of benefiting charity and boosting local economic activity," said Josh Miller, race director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. "Our goal is to minimize impacts and we urge everyone living or traveling around the area to visit hartfordmarathon.com to help plan in advance if alternate routes will be necessary."
The following streets will be closed in advance of the marathon on the dates and times indicated, and will reopen at the conclusion of the marathon:
- Elm Street from Trinity Street to Clinton Street: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7
- Trinity Street Between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7
- Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Clinton Street: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7
- Clinton Street: Closes at 5:30 P.M. October 7
- Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle: Closes at 3:00 A.M. October 8
- Capitol Avenue Between Oak Street and Hudson Street: Closes at 5:00 A.M. October 8
- Lafayette Street Between Capitol and Russ Street: Closes at 5:00 A.M. October 8
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 12 AM to 9 AM:
- Capitol Avenue (between Oak St. & Hudson St)
- Lafayette Street
- Washington Street (Capitol Avenue – Buckingham Street
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 2 PM:
- Pearl Street
- Ford Street
- State Street
- Founders Bridge
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 11 AM:
- Asylum Street
- Farmington Avenue
- Asylum Avenue (Prospect St. - Elizabeth St.)
- Elizabeth Street
- Oxford Street
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 9 AM:
- Capitol Avenue (Laurel Street – Oak Street)
- Broad Street
- Park Street
- Washington Street (Buckingham Street – Park Street)
- Buckingham Street (Washington Street – Hudson Street)
- Russ Street (Oak Street – Washington Street)
- Oak Street
- Laurel Street (Park Street – Capitol Avenue)
The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM:
- Sheldon Street
- Van Dyke Avenue
- Weston Street
- Rev. Moody Overpass
- Market Street
- Prospect Street
Parking bans will be enforced at the following locations on the day of the marathon, beginning at 5 AM and reopening at 2 PM:
- Asylum Avenue: From Broad Street To Ford Street
- Asylum Avenue: From Prospect Ave To Elizabeth Street
- Broad Street: Between Asylum Avenue And Capitol Avenue
- Buckingham Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Capitol Avenue: Both Sides Between Laurel Street And Hudson Street
- Central Row: Both Sides Entire Length
- Charter Oak Avenue: Both Sides Between Sheldon Street And Van Dyke
- Church Street: Both Sides Between Main Street And Trumbull Street
- Elizabeth Street: Asylum Avenue To Oxford Street
- Farmington Avenue: Both Sides Between Oxford Street And Asylum Avenue
- Ford Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Hudson Street: Both Sides Between Buckingham Street And Pulaski Circle
- Jewell Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Lafayette Street: Both Sides Between Capitol Avenue And Russ Street
- Laurel Street: Both Sides Between Park Street And Capitol Avenue
- Main Street: Both Sides From Pearl Street To Park Street
- Market Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Oxford Street: Both Sides Between Asylum Avenue And Farmington Avenue
- Park Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Pearl Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Prospect Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Russ Street: Both Sides Between Lafayette Street And Washington Street
- State Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Washington Street: Both Sides Between Capitol Avenue And Park Street
- Wells Street: Both Sides Entire Length
- Wyllys Street: Both Sides Between Main Street And Wethersfield Avenue
