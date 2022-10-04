ROAD CLOSURES ON DAY OF SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH FOR EVERSOURCE MARATHON

HARTFORD, CONN (October 4, 2022) – Today, Mayor Luke Bronin and the Hartford Police Department announced a list of roadways that will be closed to vehicular traffic both prior to and during the 2022 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

“We are excited to welcome thousands of runners to Hartford next weekend for the 29th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon,” said Mayor Bronin. “The Marathon brings people from all across our state and across the region and the country, and it’s an important tradition and a powerful generator of economic activity. I want to thank Eversource and the Hartford Marathon Foundation, and all its volunteers, as well as our police, public works department, fire department, and the entire City of Hartford team, for their tireless work making the Hartford Marathon successful and fun for everyone. As part of preparations to make sure the day of the race runs as smoothly as possible, we will be closing select roads to vehicular traffic in the days leading up to the marathon as well as on race day, so we urge everyone to look at the road closures early and plan accordingly.”

"In conjunction with our partners in Hartford, we appreciate the support of the communities, residents and businesses who open up their streets to allow thousands of people to safely participate in the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, a community event with a long history of benefiting charity and boosting local economic activity," said Josh Miller, race director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. "Our goal is to minimize impacts and we urge everyone living or traveling around the area to visit hartfordmarathon.com to help plan in advance if alternate routes will be necessary."

The following streets will be closed in advance of the marathon on the dates and times indicated, and will reopen at the conclusion of the marathon:

Elm Street from Trinity Street to Clinton Street: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7

Trinity Street Between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7

Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Clinton Street: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7

Clinton Street: Closes at 5:30 P.M. October 7

Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle: Closes at 3:00 A.M. October 8

Capitol Avenue Between Oak Street and Hudson Street: Closes at 5:00 A.M. October 8

Lafayette Street Between Capitol and Russ Street: Closes at 5:00 A.M. October 8

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 12 AM to 9 AM:

Capitol Avenue (between Oak St. & Hudson St)

Lafayette Street

Washington Street (Capitol Avenue – Buckingham Street

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 2 PM:

Pearl Street

Ford Street

State Street

Founders Bridge

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 11 AM:

Asylum Street

Farmington Avenue

Asylum Avenue (Prospect St. - Elizabeth St.)

Elizabeth Street

Oxford Street

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 9 AM:

Capitol Avenue (Laurel Street – Oak Street)

Broad Street

Park Street

Washington Street (Buckingham Street – Park Street)

Buckingham Street (Washington Street – Hudson Street)

Russ Street (Oak Street – Washington Street)

Oak Street

Laurel Street (Park Street – Capitol Avenue)

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM:

Sheldon Street

Van Dyke Avenue

Weston Street

Rev. Moody Overpass

Market Street

Prospect Street

Parking bans will be enforced at the following locations on the day of the marathon, beginning at 5 AM and reopening at 2 PM: