Perry Police Report October 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a theft of a forklift at Eighth and Evelyn streets. The forklift was recovered. Luis Daniel Lopez, 26, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, was arrested on charges of fugitive from justice, first-degree theft, first-degree burglary and third-offense OWI.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 5-6, 2022
1:10am: An officer was advised of a possible Inappropriate Touch, which occurred in Jefferson, between a juvenile and a family member. The reporting party did not wish to pursue a criminal investigation. The officer contacted DHS to investigate. 8:04am: A Traffic Stop in the 700 Block of North Elm Street...
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man with husky arrested for public intoxication
A Waukee man with a dog was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he “whistled” in a Waukee tavern, “and the bartender did not like it and told him to leave and that he was banned,” according to the Waukee man. Steven Allen Hartness, 50, of 25 S.E....
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman resists arrest by Adel Police Department
A Dallas Center woman allegedly resisted arrest in Adel Friday afternoon when police pulled her over and searched her vehicle. Amanda Mae Croft, 45, of 1806 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, interference with official acts-bodily injury and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
Another teen charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines school to make plea deal
Another teen accused in a deadly shooting outside a Des Moines school is preparing to take a plea deal.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Seeks Missing Juvenile
The Indianola Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe of Indianola. Anyone with information of his location or current welfare, please contact us at 515-961-9400.
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
WOWT
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in school shooting near Des Moines. The teen was charged with murder in a drive-by shooting outside a high school in Des Moines. Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nebraska lawmakers look to tackle the staggering cost of...
theperrynews.com
Homeless man who let himself into cop car arrested at gun point
A homeless man was arrested Wednesday night after acting too familiarly with an officer of the Clive Police Department. Corey Ryan Casady, 35, of no fixed abode was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 15900 block of Hickman Road...
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
theperrynews.com
Linda Kay Smith of Ankeny
Services are pending for Linda Kay Smith, 82, of Ankeny. Linda died Oct. 7, 2022, at the UnityPoint Hospice Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. Linda is survived by her daughters, Teresa Smith of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and Julie Ann (Jeff) King of Des Moines; son, Jack Daniel (Sandy) Smith of Ankeny; seven grandchildren, Jason Weiman of Boulder, Colorado, Derek Weiman of Boulder, Colorado, Michael (Anna) King of Newton, Travis (Jenny) King of Grimes, Shannon Smith of West Des Moines, Lexi (Zach) Zahn of Des Moines and Jack Dillon “JD” (Kelsey) Smith of Ankeny; four great-grandchildren, Susie, Grace, Michael James and Charlotte King; sisters, Marilyn Nelson of Minnesota and Janice Bielenberg of Coon Rapids; and sister-in-law, Linda Faaborg of Arizona.
3rd teen takes plea deal in killing outside Iowa high school
A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes.
Large Number Of Cats Taken From Johnston Apartment
(Polk County, IA) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of a large number of cats and kittens taken from a Johnston apartment. Crews this week found 19 cats living in poor conditions. The ARL says some were hiding in ripped-up couches and elsewhere. Kitchen cabinets were removed to access some of the cats. Most of the cats were malnourished and suffered from various infections.
