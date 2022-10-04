ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Ready to make a difference in your community?

The AARP NJ Speakers Bureau is a group of dedicated volunteers who provide FREE, educational presentations - both virtual and in-person - that address the issues that matter most to New Jerseyans 50 and older. We’d love to work with you!. I was so impressed by an AARP NJ...
ADVOCACY
Veterans Jamboree Offers Support For Vets, Family Members

Veterans and adult family members can learn about and apply for benefits they have earned, including the new PACT Act benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during the Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 eras, at a free Veterans Jamboree on Oct. 19 at Weinberg Hall at Keehi Lagoon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
Get Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace Questions Answered

If you need help understanding the basics of Medicare Part D AARP Wyoming volunteer Nancy Drummond can help. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, Drummond will host a free webinar on Medicare Part D. The webinar is free, but does require you register online at: events.aarp.org, or for this specific...
WYOMING STATE
How to Vote in Delaware's 2022 Elections

En español | Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. House of Representatives and the state legislature. The primary was held on Sept. 13. New laws allowing no-excuse vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration in Delaware have been stuck down by the state Supreme Court. Another law permitting early in-person voting remains in effect. Voters who applied for a vote-by-mail ballot, and do not qualify for an absentee ballot, must cast their ballots at their polling place or early voting location. Check the Department of Elections website for more information.
DELAWARE STATE
ND Voting Resources

Know the when, where, and how. Then vote. The November general election is when you decide who represents you in the legislature and in Congress. With the election approaching, learn how redistricting has redrawn boundaries for the State House and Senate seats, changes that may impact which candidates run in your district and where you vote.
ELECTIONS

