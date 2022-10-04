En español | Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. House of Representatives and the state legislature. The primary was held on Sept. 13. New laws allowing no-excuse vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration in Delaware have been stuck down by the state Supreme Court. Another law permitting early in-person voting remains in effect. Voters who applied for a vote-by-mail ballot, and do not qualify for an absentee ballot, must cast their ballots at their polling place or early voting location. Check the Department of Elections website for more information.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO