A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine, Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
Modern Amenities Meet Historic Exteriors in This 150 Year Old Farmingdale, Maine Home
It's likely that if you've lived in Central Maine for more than five minutes than you've probably driven past this towering property situated on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale. Currently on the market, this massive home was built in 1872 (over 150 years ago!) and was dubbed the Captain Nathaniel Stone house. And, even cooler than that, according to WikiPedia,
Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?
Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga’s in Windham, Maine
Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
Recharge At This Uniquely Charming Chalet in Maine
I am certain that I have found the most charming rental in Denmark Maine, for rest, relaxation, and recharging. The exterior of the house gives you a warm and comforting feeling immediately. This home, tucked away in the woods is perfect if you wanted peace and quiet. Maybe to soul search or write a novel.
Want to Buy This Auburn, Maine, Roller Skating Rink, the Legendary Rollodrome?
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
Have You Ever Charged To Let People Park on Your Lawn For a Maine Fair?
People who own homes near fair and festival grounds are sitting on opportunities to make some cash. If you've ever been to the Fryeburg Fair, you've likely seen many people standing on the side of Main Street waving flags and posting signs that read "Parking." I've always had questions about this sort of business.
Is This Central Maine Horror Writer The Next Stephen King?
Jason Alexander lives in Auburn, Maine. Coming across talented, local, people is so yummy to me. I love uncovering talents and being exposed to new things. Especially horror. My love for horror started to grow 14 years ago when my, (now) wife brought me to "House Of A Thousand Corpses." I was horrified but also enthralled with the cinematic terror that blasted into my brain.
Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938
Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
You’re Invited to Adam Levine’s Funeral Because Binga’s in Windham, Maine Just Buried Him
For the last few weeks on the internet and especially social media, one of the biggest topics has been the rumor that not only did the frontman for Maroon 5, Adam Levine, cheat on his wife his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, but he may have gone as far to ask his mistress (or, at least one of them) if he and Behati could name their baby after her.
[GRAPHIC LANGUAGE] Nasty Confrontation Caught on Video; Lovell, Maine, Bus Driver Charged With Assault
A recent video featuring a nasty confrontation with a Maine school bus driver is insane!. There's a lot to unpack here. First, this happened on a school bus in Lovell driven by 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham, who is now looking at assault and driving to endanger charges. Mama Bear...
This Maine City Ranked No. 17 out of 182 for Best Foodie Cities 2022
If Portland, Maine, has one thing, it’s good food. I have practically lived here my entire life and I still have so many restaurants and spots to try just in this very city, let alone the state. We have classics that have been around for generations and are still...
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Trolley in Kennebunkport, Maine
Talk about Instagram-worthy photos, and more importantly, fall New England fun. 'Tis the season for every kind of pumpkin adventure you can think of with friends and family, and this is an absolute must. The Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, is elated for its 24th Annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley....
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine
For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
Popular Biddeford, Maine, Eatery Named One of 30 Best Diners in America
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it's truly been a year for the up-and-coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
