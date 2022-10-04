ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?

Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Scarborough, ME
Scarborough, ME
Crime & Safety
Scarborough, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
94.9 HOM

Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga’s in Windham, Maine

Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
WINDHAM, ME
94.9 HOM

Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE

5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

Recharge At This Uniquely Charming Chalet in Maine

I am certain that I have found the most charming rental in Denmark Maine, for rest, relaxation, and recharging. The exterior of the house gives you a warm and comforting feeling immediately. This home, tucked away in the woods is perfect if you wanted peace and quiet. Maybe to soul search or write a novel.
DENMARK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Scarborough High School#Scarborough Police#Wgme
94.9 HOM

Is This Central Maine Horror Writer The Next Stephen King?

Jason Alexander lives in Auburn, Maine. Coming across talented, local, people is so yummy to me. I love uncovering talents and being exposed to new things. Especially horror. My love for horror started to grow 14 years ago when my, (now) wife brought me to "House Of A Thousand Corpses." I was horrified but also enthralled with the cinematic terror that blasted into my brain.
AUBURN, ME
94.9 HOM

Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938

Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
FRYEBURG, ME
94.9 HOM

Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience

It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
94.9 HOM

All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Trolley in Kennebunkport, Maine

Talk about Instagram-worthy photos, and more importantly, fall New England fun. 'Tis the season for every kind of pumpkin adventure you can think of with friends and family, and this is an absolute must. The Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, is elated for its 24th Annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley....
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine

For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy