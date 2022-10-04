DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said. “I obviously have a lot on my plate now days, so this is a good time for someone with new fresh ideas to take on the role as chief and advance the department further.”

