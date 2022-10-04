Read full article on original website
MSUM offense has big day in win over Minot St.
(MSUM Athletics) MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team defeated Minot State, 36-14 in the Dragons’ Homecoming contest Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM is now 2-4 overall and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while Minot State fell to 0-6 both overall and...
NDSU holds off Indiana State 31-26
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three touchdowns to spark No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 31-26 road win over Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8. James Kaczor made a team-high 10 tackles including two...
Four-goal first paces No. 3 North Dakota past Holy Cross, 6-0
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in a 4:20 span in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his...
ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
Fire destroys home in rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the house, about five miles south of the I-94 Eckelson exit between Jamestown and Valley City, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 12:45 p.m.
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said. “I obviously have a lot on my plate now days, so this is a good time for someone with new fresh ideas to take on the role as chief and advance the department further.”
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
