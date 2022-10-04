Giddy City - Philly doesn’t wear success all that well, because sports fans talk too much too soon. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL just four games into the season, while the Phillies clinched a wild card spot and head into the playoffs as sixth seed. That’s not exactly Mummers Parade numbers. The Phillies are even money in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Eagles are favored to win at Arizona, then host Dallas in a Sunday night game that will have everybody talking at me. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites versus the Cardinals, while the Cowboys are 5.5-point dogs versus the Rams.

