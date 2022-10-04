ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Scarborough, ME
Scarborough, ME
Crime & Safety
Scarborough, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q97.9

Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga’s in Windham, Maine

Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
WINDHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Scarborough High School#Scarborough Police#Wgme
Q97.9

WATCH: Maine Police Successfully Rescue a Raccoon From Drowning

It's always both sad and heartwarming to see videos of people rescuing animals in need. On one hand, it's sad to see any animal that has gotten itself into a dangerous or life-threatening situation. At the same time, it's relieving when the story has a happy ending thanks to kind citizens or local authorities who step in to save the day.
YARMOUTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
wabi.tv

Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
SACO, ME
B98.5

(CANCELLED) Amber Alert Issued For Two Maine Children Ages 6 And 8

According to Maine State Police, this alert has been CANCELLED as of 4:52 pm on 10-4-2022. The mother is in custody and the children are safe. According to NECN, an Amber alert was issued on Monday for two children from the state of Maine. The alert tells us that Aleeah Patrock, age 8, and her brother Vincent Patrock, age 6, were taken from a house in Saco, Maine on Monday.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver

A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Maine Walmart Etiquette, My Guide To Get In and Get Out

I am an avid Walmart goer and shopper. I do this because they have the best prices around. However, the store is always packed and in order to get in and get out and spend as little money as possible they're are a couple tricks I have to remind myself to abide by.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy